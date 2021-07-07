Residents hold protest over Mullaghglass stench

RESIDENTS whose lives have been blighted by the odour associated with the Mullaghglass landfill site have held a protest calling on the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs to close the site.



The protest, which was organised by People Before Profit councillor, Michael Collins saw residents alongside representatives from the SDLP and Green Party gather at Mount Eagles play park to demonstrate against what they say is a lack of action from the Department.

Standing with and speaking to residents in Mount Eagles, Lagmore and beyond today calling for the Mullaghglass site to be shut to provide everyone with #cleanair. pic.twitter.com/0CDXuP2TQy — Gerry Carroll (@GerryCarrollPBP) July 4, 2021

Mairead Connolly, a resident who has been deeply affected by the odour, explained why the protest was called.



“The protest was organised by People Before Profit but to have cross-party support for it was very significant. This is what we want to see. Residents want to see cross-party agreement and people working together.



“When the protest was arranged we made it clear that all parties would be welcomed and it was really reassuring to see parties coming together on this instance.



“I am planning a further protest when we have the court hearing and it is reassuring that parties are coming together.”

Was at Mount Eagles today with other political reps to hear from residents affected by the odours from #Mullaghglass landfill site. I stand in solidarity with the residents campaigning for action to be taken to #StopTheStench pic.twitter.com/JlGXhuZFs4 — Cllr. Si Lee 🌍 🌻 🍉 (@SiLeeGPNI) July 4, 2021

People Before Profit councillor, Michael Collins said that he was proud to stand with residents in Mount Eagles to highlight the ongoing problem.



“Along with residents I felt the need to protest, because up until now, DAERA has done little to address the concerns of the community” he said.



“Residents have submitted thousands of individual complaints about the odour. There has been an online petition which garnered over 2,000 signatures, and as local councillor I have submitted over 300 open letters from residents, just last week, calling on Minister Edwin Poots to close the site until the problem of the odour is resolved.



“Unfortunately, we have received no feedback from the Department, and no acknowledgement from DAERA regarding the submission of the hundreds of open letters.



“This is quite shocking, and continues a long running saga where residents feel their complaints have been completely and utterly ignored by DAERA.”

Keeping up the pressure on DAERA over Mullaghglass. Residents deserve, and demand, clean air.



Close it NOW. @Mullaghglass123 pic.twitter.com/TRldIBOHwk — Pat Catney MLA (@PatCatney) July 4, 2021

Councillor Collins described how the odour is affecting thousands of homes in West Belfast and beyond and how it is causing concerns for residents.



“It is an environmental hazard which is greatly impeding on people's quality of life.



“There are also concerns about the long-term environmental impact, and questions as to why a landfill site was given permission to setup in the middle of the Belfast Hills in the first place; particularly in such close proximity to residential estates and protected wildlife zones,” he added.



“We must do better to protect the well-being of residents and our environment. I was proud to stand with residents to say enough is enough."



A spokesperson for the Department said that the Minister has met with the residents on a number of occasions to hear their concerns and plans to meet with the operator and visit the site in the very near future.