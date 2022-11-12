Restaurant appeal to Government after monthly electricity bill over £5,000

A SOUTH Belfast restaurant has appealed to the Government for assistance after experiencing a huge upsurge in electricity costs.

A Peculiar Tea based on University Road took to social media sharing their most recent electricity bill for October at £5,446. The restaurant highlighted the increase compared to their first electricity bill in January at a cost of £180.

The restaurant which opened less than a year ago addressed their Facebook post to local politicians.

The restaurant stated that if no support is provided by the Government that they will be closed by next year and appealed to their social media follows to get in touch to discuss what can we done to make a change.

The restaurant have been praised in recent weeks for launching free Sunday dinners until Christmas for families and individuals who are struggling.

The restaurant's most recent electricity bill

In the Facebook post, the restaurant management stated: “We opened 11 months ago with a fire in our belly ready to create something magical in Belfast for the people of Northern Ireland. Since that day we have fought.

“Our first month’s electric bill in Jan 2022 was £180. Our bill for October was £5,446. If we don't start getting some sort of help from our 'Government' we will be closed by next year and I would say there any plenty of restaurant/retail/cafe owners in the same position.

"What do we do? Do we protest? Will it make any difference? If we stand together they can't ignore the noise so how do we do it? Get in touch.”