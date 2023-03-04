Return of popular Divis and Black Mountain hospice walk

WALK: The Hospice walk will take place on Divis & Black Mountain on Sunday 1 April

DIVIS and Black Mountain Hospice Walk is back on again this year to celebrate 40 years of the NI Hospice’s specialist care provision.

The Divis and Black Mountain event is the first Hospice celebration Walk this year and starts at 10am on Saturday, April 1, with check-in from 9am at the Divis Barn Café.

For participants there are two options:

• A 10km Ridge Trail walk that allows walkers to enjoy views across Belfast and the opportunity to take in the Antrim Plateau to the north, Scotland to the east and the Mourne Mountains to the south.

• Walkers can choose the shorter 5km Summit Trail, a loop walk on Divis Mountain that also offers spectacular views.

Dr Gerry Millar, NI Hospice Chairman, said: “This year’s Hospice celebration walks reflect how 2023 is a milestone year for NI Hospice. Over the past four decades, the walks have helped Hospice raise millions towards helping provide specialist care for babies, children and adults.

“Hospice is currently facing a perfect storm of challenges, including rising costs and increasing demand for our services, so we need your support now more than ever to continue our 40 years of delivering care in our communities.

“We now need you, your friends and your families to get their boots on and celebrate life with us. The Divis and Black Mountain Hospice Walk promises to be a great day out with family and friends and will help Hospice continue our caring work in local communities.

“Whether you’re remembering a loved one who has passed away, someone who has received care from Hospice or you just want to celebrate the joy of life, we’d love to see you. Everyone can get involved, regardless of ability, so let’s make 2023 our biggest year ever.”

Registration for the Divis and Black Mountain Hospice Celebration Walk is free. Each participant who attends will receive a Hospice t-shirt and a pin-on label.

Participants are being challenged to raise a sponsorship target of £100 to help Hospice care for families. If you raise £100 or more, you'll also receive a branded eco-friendly water bottle.

Further Hospice celebration walks in April, May and June include the North Down/Bangor Coastal Path, Larne Coastal Walk, Lagan Towpath and Woodburn Reservoir.

You're invited to go online at nihospice.org/walks for registry and information.