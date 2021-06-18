Family plan Mourne fundraising walk in memory of baby Riley

GOOD CAUSE: The Walsh/Kennedy family will take to the Mournes to celebrate the life of baby Riley

A WEST Belfast mum and her family are set for a fundraising trek on the Mourne Mountains in memory her infant son who passed away last year.

With the support of Brooke Leisure Centre, they will celebrate the short life of baby Riley Walsh by embarking on a walk to raise funds for premature baby charity, TinyLife.

The Walsh/Kennedy family spent ten special days with Riley, before he became ill with Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC), a serious illness in which tissues in the intestine (gut) become inflamed and start to die.

Both Riley and his twin brother Matthew were born 12 weeks premature.

The walk will serve as a special way for Matthew and Riley's other siblings Lia, Daniel, Aidan, Grace, Katie and Jessica and the wider family to pay tribute to their baby brother.

Organised by Riley's mum, Clare Kennedy, and uncle, Pat Walsh, the walk is set to take place on July 31.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Clare described the family's heartache at losing an infant.

"It's by far the worst thing we've ever gone through in our lives, but we're so thankful that we have Matthew and the others kids, and we just have to try to keep going," the 34-year-old said.

"It has been awful, especially because Matthew spent a couple of months in the ICU after Riley, so even having to revisit the place – it was insane."

Reflecting on the support the family received from Tiny Life, Clare continued: "They were on board even from before Riley passed.

"They were in Antrim Hospital for the first eight days and then we transferred to the Ulster Hospital on the ninth day, but from the day and hour they were born they were on board telling us about all of their services.

"We actually got a loan of a breast pump from them because I was expressing for the first load of days. The whole time we were in hospital, even after Riley, they were there every couple of days just checking in, making sure we were ok, making sure there was nothing we needed. They offered all sorts of support for us when we came home. They were just amazing. They were so, so good, and so sympathetic and spent so much time with us."

She added: "For me the fundraiser has kept my mind busy, it's something to take your mind off it and we know what we're doing it for, so it kind of gives us that wee drive."

TinyLife offers practical and emotional support to parents of premature and sick babies in the North.

The Walsh/Kennedy family hope to raise £1,000 for the charity and are nearing the halfway mark in their fundraising target.

If you would like to donate in memory of baby Riley please visit their JustGiving page.