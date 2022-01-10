Calls to light up River Path in Twinbrook following incidents of anti-social behaviour

COUNCILLOR Danny Baker has called for better lighting along the River Path in Twinbrook following sporadic incidents of anti-social behaviour.



The path, which hugs the parameter of the new Brook Leisure Centre, had previously been a hotbed of anti-social behaviour but has been transformed in recent years.



Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Cllr Baker said that it is time for more investment in the path to make it more user friendly for the whole community.



“We want to make this a more inclusive and safer area for all. That includes installing lighting along the path,” he said.



“Following incidents involving fireworks around Halloween, we trimmed back the trees and thinned them out so that you could see in.



“Throughout winter as it is darker it has been harder to see in towards the path which has resulted in crowds gathering and bins being burnt.



“We need to invest in lighting so that everyone can use this space. We don’t want anything being burnt there and we want it to be a clean, safe environment for everyone.”