Delays and diversions during road resurfacing scheme

A CARRIAGEWAY and footway resurfacing scheme on Derriaghy Road will commence from next Monday.

The scheme, which extends from McKinstry Road junction to Oldpark Road, is expected to deliver significant benefits for residents and road users. To facilitate the work, it will be necessary to implement the works in two separate phases.

During phase one, Oldpark Road junction to Belsize Road junction will require weekday road closures for the duration of the works from January 8 until Friday, March 15, between the hours of 8am and 6pm.

During these times, a signed diversionary route will be in place via Wilmar Road–A512 McKinstry Road–Belsize Road and vice versa where operations permit. Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times.

For phase two, the Belsize Road junction to McKinstry Road junction will require weekday road closures for the duration of the works from Tuesday, March 19 until Friday May 17, hours of duration to be confirmed.

During these dates, a signed diversionary route will be in place via Boomers Road –Belsize Road–Derriaghy Road and vice versa where operations permit. Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, all work will be completed by May 17 however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.