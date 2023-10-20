Fionnuala's frustration as dumping continues in alleyway

A FALLS Road woman has expressed her shock after human faeces and sanitary products was found in an entry that backs on to her home.

Fionnuala Burke from Rockdale Street was horrified to make the discovery last Friday morning in the entry between Rockdale Street and Rockville Street. She says the issues of dumping rubbish and fly-tipping is a regular occurence in the entry.

Last year, Fionnuala called for a community clean-up to brighten up entries.

Fionnuala had suggested that walls be whitewashed, and hanging baskets of flowers be displayed "to make the alleyway less depressing".

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Fionnuala said: "The entry has always attracted rubbish and fly-tipping from time to time, leaving the area strewn with litter, and attracting rodents.

"However on Friday morning, I went out to put stuff in the bin and discovered human faeces, sanitary products and a lot of plastic dumped as well. It is absolutely disgusting.

"People need to have a bit of respect for themselves but also for others.

"Last year, there was a sign put up by the Council about dumping and I was hoping it would deter people but apparently not."

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “Council received a report on Friday of dumped waste at this location and cleared the items.

“Staff will be in the area this week again to monitor the location.”