No funds for much-needed crossing patrol at South Belfast school

A SOUTH Belfast MLA has spoken of her disappointment after being told by the Education Authority that a much-needed crossing patrol can't be put in place at a local school due to a lack of funds.

Alliance's Paula Bradshaw wrote to the Education Authority (EA) transport team following a road traffic incident involving a pupil at Rosetta Primary School. The child sustained minor injuries.

Ms Bradshaw urged the EA to put a school crossing patrol in place to improve road safety but was told they would not be hiring anyone for the position due to "budgetary pressures" and that hiring for the role was on a "continued pause until further notice".

Ms Bradshaw also wrote to the Department for Infrastructure who told her they will undertake an assessment of the road outside the school in September.

Ms Bradshaw expressed her disappointment at the EA decision.

"It is incredibly frustrating and deeply concerning that even after a pupil has been knocked down, EA is unable to provide a school crossing patrol at Rosetta Primary," she said.

“I raised this matter over a year ago and have asked for several interventions from the Department for Infrastructure and EA, working closely with the school’s principal. I am grateful that the Department has now agreed to conduct an assessment of the road in September, with particular reference to the nearby T-junction. However, I'm worried that it will take a much more serious incident before EA is compelled to take action.

“It is clear from recent decisions taken by the EA and forced by a punitive budget that we are no longer able to put the interests of our children first. It is time that local politicians took responsibility for our finances and stopped this breakdown of public services. Those who continue to use people here as bargaining chips need to reassess their priorities.”