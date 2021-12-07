'New beginning' for Ross Street residents as flats demolition begins

THE long-awaited demolition has begun on a derelict block of flats that have blighted the lives of Divis residents for over a decade.

Ross Street flats are finally set to make way for 24 new social homes – 11 years after partial demolition was first announced.

The derelict flats have been a hotspot for antisocial behaviour for a number of years, with the Fire Service called to the area over 30 times since May this year alone.

The Ross Street area is subject to redevelopment under the Department for Communities’ Building Successful Communities (BSC) initiative. In June, Radius Housing unveiled plans for new social homes on the site.

In recent months, residents and community reps had ramped up calls for the demolition of the flats amidst ongoing antisocial behaviour including fires and attacks on emergency services.

Demolition was first announced in 2010 by the then Social Development Minister, Alex Attwood, who had unveiled plans to replace the flats with 11 three-bedroom houses. The decision came following community pressure in the wake of the murder of Frank 'Bap' McGreevy, who died several days after he was attacked at his Ross Street home in March 2008.

Proposals have been beset by delays from the offset, with the flats only cleared of all residents earlier this year.

Demolition of the flats was due to take place in October, but was delayed due to a procurement issue in the awarding of the contract by the Housing Executive.

Contractors have now finally begun a "soft" demolition of the flats.

Robert McClenaghan from the Falls Residents' Association hailed the demolition as a "major step forward" for the community.

"We have been pushing for some time for the demolition and transformation of this street and especially in the aftermath of the murder of Frank McGreevy," he said.

"At that time the Department and the Housing Executive decided on partial demolition and we have continued to push for the demolition of the entire street and a new beginning for residents."

He continued: "This is a major step forward for our community which will help address the serious problems faced by residents. We hope these, along with other proposals for Romania Rise and the Maureen Sheehan Centre, will be a new beginning for this part of our community."

The social housing proposals include plans for 16 two-bedroom houses, three three-bedroom houses, four one-bedroom apartments and one two-bedroom wheelchair friendly unit.

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan said he is "delighted" to see progress on the demolition of the existing flats.

"This work will take a period of time to complete. When finalised it will make way for a new social housing development, which is much-needed in the area.

"I would ask that during this time of demolition, that young people stay away from the site as it could be both hazardous and unsafe."