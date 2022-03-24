Eighty homes still without power in Divis after underground cabling set on fire

Up to 80 homes in Divis have been left without power and heating after exposed supply lines were set alight on Wednesday night.

Plastic barriers set up to facilitate underground works by Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) were set on fire in Ross Street, causing damage to underground cabling and gas pipes.

A small number of families were evacuated from their homes, but returned after the Fire Service secured the site last night. Phoenix Gas was also in attendance to ensure the safety of residents.

Speaking from the scene, Sinn Féin Councillor Tina Black said: "The only people that are feeling the impact of this tonight are locals, who have been left without electricity and not knowing how they're going to get through the night, worried about their children getting to school tomorrow."

Underground works are being undertaken to facilitate the development of new social homes, which will replace the notorious derelict flats in the area.

Community reps expressed concern that NIE did not attend the incident at the time. However, NIE technicians are on site this morning and are attempting to restore power to the area.

In a statement, the Falls Residents' Association said: "We have been assured by NIE that power will be restored as a matter or urgency and any damage to the main supply lines will be fixed.

"A massive thank you to St Peter's Immaculata Youth Centre Belfast for opening their doors to the community and to the young people of the area who knocked on doors to provide help and support to the residents impacted."