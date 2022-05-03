Ross Street site secured as work on new homes due to start

SUCCESS: Cllr Tina Black, Lisa Lynn, Robert McClenaghan and Pat Sheehan had called for the site of the former flats to be secured

The Housing Executive is to install fencing and 24/7 security at the former Ross Street flats site, which has been plagued by antisocial behaviour in recent weeks.

Residents in the area were left without electricity twice in two weeks with issues ranging from arson to stolen cars rampaging through the site.

One incident saw youths set fire to exposed underground utility mains, while a second incident saw a stolen car crash into an electric box. Both incidents left local residents – who have been besieged by antisocial elements – in the dark.

On Tuesday, community reps confirmed that the Housing Executive will act on calls to secure the site, which is subject to plans to build new social homes.

The Falls Residents' Association said: "After weeks of negotiating with relevant agencies we are delighted to advise that the site will be secured with fencing along with 24/7 security. Work at this site is due to commence on 9 May.

"We hope that this will put an end to the issues and allow residents some much-needed peace and quiet."

Sinn Féin Assembly candidate for the area Pat Sheehan said: "This is welcome news for the local residents and the future development of the site, which has been targeted by anti-social elements in recent weeks.



"With the land secure, we need to see contractors on site and much-needed new homes being built for families.



"I will continue to work to have the site developed and used for the benefit of the community."