Rossa reflects on Bloody Sunday

CANDLES were lit across Ireland last night as Gaels reflected on 14 people who went to watch a football match and didn't come home, 100 years ago.

The events of Bloody Sunday, on November 21, 1920, when Crown Forces opened fire on Croke Park as Dublin hosted Tipperary in a challenge game have left a profound impact on the GAA as the events of that day remain an intrinsic part of our identity.

'In 90 seconds, 14 people lay dead and mortally wounded on the field and banks of Croke Park and on the streets outside. Tonight, 100 years on, we pause to remember them all: the 14 who went to a match, and never came home.'

That attack was in retaliation to the IRA's assassination of British Army 'G Men' (intelligence officers) earlier that day in the capital.

In a year when the natural sporting calendar has been disrupted, perhaps it was fitting that on Saturday at Croke Park, the Leinster Senior Football Championship final took place with Dublin - wearing specially commissioned jerseys that bore then names of the 14 - defeating Meath and they laid a wreath at the the corner of Hill 16 after the game.

That area of Croke Park is the spot where Tipperary player, Michael Hogan, was shot in the back and killed as he sought cover from the gunfire. The Hogan Stand in Croke Park is named in his honour and a reminder to all who file through the gates of the Jones' Road venue of who we are.

Today (Sunday), Tipperary will wear the green-and-white jersey that they were wearing in 1920; the colours of the Grangemockler club the Hogan was a member, dispensing of their traditional blue and gold for the Munster final against Cork.

On Saturday, actor Brendan Gleeson read out the names of the 14 in a poignant, haunting tribute at Croke Park, detailing who they were and the lives they had as they went to watch a game on that day.

Candles were lit on Hill 16 and around Ireland as Gaels reflected on those who had gone before them, with clubs also adding a little extra as floodlights were turned on to shine a light at a time of darkness on a winter's evening.

The game between Dublin and Tipperary in 1920 began at 3.15pm and O'Donovan Rossa GAC marked the time by gathering members at their Shaw's Road home and laying a wreath in their memory, involving members from across the club that would represent the 14 who were killed.

"We wanted to do our own tribute," said chairwoman Margaret Flynn.

"We would have been in Dublin at the big service, only for things to be the way they are with Covid.

"Instead, we've invited people along - one from each part of the club to remember the 14 dead. We have young children here to represent the children killed and a lady here to represent the lady who was killed that day.

"We just wanted to raise our flag at half mast, lay a wreath and pay our own special tribute. We've also asked people to light candles in their windows tonight."

Jerome O'Leary (10), Blessington St, Dublin. Schoolboy

William 'Perry' Robinson (11), Little Britain St, Dublin. Schoolboy

John William 'Billy' Scott (14), Fitzroy Avenue, Dublin. Schoolboy

Tom Hogan (19), Mechanic from Tankardstown in Limerick

Joseph Traynor (20), Labourer from Ballymount in Dublin

Michael Hogan (24), Farmer and Tipperary footballer from Grangemockler

James Teehan (26), Publican from Tipperary

Tom Ryan (27), Gas Company worker from Glenbrien in Wexford

Jane Boyle (29), Butcher's shop assistant from Lennox St in Dublin

Daniel Carroll (30), Bar manager from Templederry, Tipperary

James Matthews (38), Labourer from Nth Cumberland St, Dublin

Michael Feery (40), Unemployed from Gardiner Place, Dublin

James Burke (44) Originally from Tipp. A van driver from Windy Arbour, Dublin

Patrick O'Dowd (57) Originally from Meath, a labourer from Buckingham St, Dublin