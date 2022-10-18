New North Belfast residents' group is making a big difference

FORMED in September 2020, Newington Residents' Group was established in response to anti-social behaviour in and around Newington and Alexandra Park in North Belfast.

The group is run "by residents for resident" with the main goal a simple one – to improve the local area where they live. Their aim is to make the area a cleaner, beautiful, and safer place to live, by meeting regularly to discuss issues raised by residents.

Despite their short history, Newington Residents' Group have been heavily involved in community campaigns, all whilst dealing with the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are a group of local residents volunteering our time to help improve the area we live in for ourselves, our families and our neighbours," explained Aisling Anderson, Chairperson of Newington Residents’ Group.

COMMUNITY CLEAN-UP: Carrie Anne McAlonan-McCrudden with Aisling Anderson, Chairperson of Newington Residents Group

"We want to help enhance our community in a positive way through local events and projects.

"Managing the pandemic at times was quite difficult. We held our meetings and attended multi-agency meetings via Zoom calls.

"It was definitely a challenge being able to engage with local residents, but the use of social media made it easier.

"Over the pandemic we were able to deliver meat parcels to residents in need and we also took part in a food collection alongside Holy Family Youth Club."

The group have been involved in a number of community initiatives, most notably a campaign to halt plans for a proposed cycle lane along the Cavehill Road and Limestone Road.

"Over the past year, with the support of Newington Housing Association we have been able to conduct community clean-ups in November last year and May this year," added Aisling.

"We have led the way in campaigning for residents to have their views and voices heard and were successful in one with the Department for Infrastructure who have agreed to conduct a proper community consultation in regard to the implementation of a cycle lane on the Limestone Road.

PROTEST: Members of Newington Residents' Group were against proposals for a cycle lane in North Belfast

"We also helped campaign against the closure of the Duncairn Post Office on the Antrim Road and in the end, plans were abandoned to re-locate it.

"Our volunteers also work cross-community with Tiger’s Bay and we were awarded funding through Bryson at the beginning of this year that allowed us to deliver gas, electric and food vouchers to over 400 households in the Newington and Tigers Bay areas.

"We continue to take part in multi-agency meetings and engage fully with local representatives to help improve our community.

"Recently we have been engaging with Newington Housing Association, other local community groups, Holy Family Youth Club, Holy Family Parish and the local community police to come up with a group community response to the cost of living crisis which we hope to get started in November."

For more information on Newington Residents' Group, visit their Facebook page here or email newingtonrg@yahoo.com.