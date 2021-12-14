Belfast Trust apologise after man left waiting on armchair for 48 hours in lit room

The chair at the RVH where Mr Ó Maolduin lay for almost two days

BELFAST Trust has been forced to apologise to a West Belfast man who was left on an armchair for almost 48 hours in a fully lit room while awaiting treatment at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Brendain Ó Maolduin was admitted to the RVH Short-term Care Facility due to prolonged abdominal pain on November 22, and said he was not formally discharged until two days later.

During that time he said he and other patients were"suffering, demented, exhausted, in states of mental agony and severe discomfort".

In a formal complaint written to the Belfast Trust, Mr Ó Maolduin described how the facility had no "light out time at night", meaning he was deprived of sleep for almost two days.

"'Lights out’ is critical to providing the best conditions where patients can achieve a good refreshing night’s sleep," he wrote.

"Lights in the ward were left on in full powerful brightness around the clock; the glare and intensive power from these lights made it impossible to sleep.

"Nearly all patients suffered severely from continuous sleep deprivation."

He described how he and other patients "lay on large single bulky armchairs", which he described as "good for nothing but the skip or a summer bonfire".

"These were not designed for 'sleeping in' and certainly not least for sick, distressed and very ill hospital patients, many with physical and mental health issues," he wrote to the Trust.

Longterm underfunding of the NHS has meant that hospitals across the North and elsewhere have struggled to meet demand, with problems exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the time of writing, the RVH is operating at eight per cent over capacity, according to the Department of Health.

In a statement a Belfast Trust spokesperson said: "Belfast Trust can confirm that a complaint has been received. We have be spoken to the patient to offer an apology and we will continue to try to resolve the matters raised with us.

"We regret that anyone should have a less than positive experience of our services and would seek to provide reassurance that our staff strive to look after all of our patients to the best of their ability, professionally, and with compassion, in spite of the ongoing serious winter pressures affecting the entire health and social care system, while managing the effects of the Covid-19 global pandemic."