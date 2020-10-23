North Belfast pupils get their heads around Covid

PUPILS from Sacred Heart Primary School took part in a unique recovery programme on returning to school post-lockdown — a programme of work which teachers say will serve them well during the latest Covid break.



The school put creativity and interaction at the forefront of the boys learning to ensure their experience is as normal as possible after months away from the classroom.



All classes have been participating in the ‘Take 5’ programme, where they are use breathing techniques to develop the boys capacity to self-regulate and be aware of how they are feeling.



Ahead of the extended two-week mid-term break, they have also been taking part in the ‘Chameleon’ project which focuses on fears, anxieties and positive mental health.



Principal Joanne Smyth said: “Since we have returned to school after lockdown, we have been extremely busy trying to be creative during these difficult times to address the needs of our pupils and have been dedicated to delivering an intensive recovery curriculum for our boys.



“We have been busy providing the pupils with fun and interactive activities to make sure they feel safe, nurtured and happy in school with emotional well being at the forefront of our curriculum.



“As well as the Take 5 and Chameleon projects, we have had regular physical education sessions in Key Stages 1 and 2 with GAA and IFA coaches and Jump, Jiggle and Jive for Foundation Stage pupils.



“All pupils are also participating in the ‘Daily Mile’ challenge to get us active and increase physical exercise and promote health and well-being to our pupils.



“We have also provided in-school counselling to some of our pupils and therapeutic music lessons for some very lucky boys.



“We have had regular virtual assemblies so that the pupils can still feel part of the wider school community and celebrate the successes we have had.”



Primary 7 pupil Matthew Gallagher said: “ School is not much different from before, except for small things like how we line up, keeping a social distance and all the handwashing and sanitising.”