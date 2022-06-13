GALLERY: Weekend music extravaganza celebrates 150 years of Sailortown

A WHOLE host of music acts took to the stage over the weekend to celebrate one of Belfast's most historic districts – Sailortown.

The Gathering Festival serves as a celebration of 150 years of history and heritage at St Joseph’s Parish in the docks.

Organised by Sailortown Regeneration, the festival is a recognition of the progress made in the rebirth of the maritime village.

Acts playing throughout the weekend included Brian Kennedy, Hugo Duncan, Johnny Hero, Ronnie Greer, Ken Haddock, Anthony Toner, Anton Glackin, the Cavehill Community Choir, String Ninjas, The Skallions, Ludwig O'Neill and many more.

Organiser Terry McKeown, Project Manager of Sailortown Regeneration, said: “Sailortown was delighted to host a weekend of festivities as we continue our long term vision of bringing this historic urban village back to life.

“Thanks to all those who have supported us to reopen St Joseph's Church as a focal point for the local and wider community.

“We particularly extend a warm welcome to Sailortown's ex-residents who kept their home fires burning all these years.

“The festival was an opportunity for old friends and new to gather together, relive old memories and make new ones as we recreate renowned Sailortown events such as the Blessing of the Pets, St Joseph's Boxing Club and the lively social scene in Belfast Docks. We're building on the past to create a future in this iconic waterfront location.”

The festival which was funded by the Arts Council and the National Lottery is also supported by Belfast City Council.

