Sandy's £1m peaceline investment is just the biz for local entrepreneurs

A new peaceline business park in West Belfast is the realisation of one man's vision for a cross-community hub of enterprise and entrepreneurship.

The opening of the 14-unit business park at Merkland Place off Lanark Way represents an investment of over £1m by local builder and fuel supplier Sandy McDermott.

"This has been six years in the making, from inception to negotiation with planners, to the construction, and now the opening," he said. "For me, as someone who comes from the Shankill, it's a treat to be able to invite other small businesses, from both sides of the community, to locate in an area which is being transformed by significant investment."

The unveiling of the new 1,000 sq ft units comes hot on the heels of the opening of the £8m Shankill Shared Women's Centre at Lanark Way and will complement the work of the Innovation Factory and the Belfast MET e3 building just metres away on the former Mackie's Site.

"There always have been businesses here at Merkland Place which have just been quietly getting on with it," says Sandy. "It's always been a great place in which to do business - safe, very good value and with excellent access to motorway and main arterial routes. The difference now is that we have, within its own secure business park setting, a purpose-built, ultra-modern offering of units which are perfect for light engineering, joinery, plumbing and many other uses."

15 years back, Sandy built three units adjacent to the site of the new business park. "The businesses there have enjoyed steady success - as have other companies here at Merkland Place including Wilton Health who have been here the longest — and I have no doubt our new tenants will have a similar positive experience."

Small businesses interested in finding out more about the Merkland Place business park should contact letting agent Northern Property on 028-90-324555.