Santa on his way to Tullymore for Christmas celebrations

HO HO HO: Festive elves are ready to welcome everyone to the Christmas celebrations

Santa is coming to Tullymore for an evening of Christmas festivities and good cheer.

Tullymore Community Centre are hosting a Christmas celebration on Tuesday beginning with Santa switching on the Christmas tree lights at Upper Andersonstown Community Forum.

Santa’s sleigh will lead the way, bringing the whole community along on a Christmas parade finishing at Andersonstown Leisure Centre.

Christmas songs will be song by both Rossa’s Children’s choir and Féile Women’s Choir as the celebrations get under way.

Director of the Upper Andersonstown Community Forum, Michael George, shared his delight and invited everyone in the community to come along.

“Santa’s sleigh will be taking some of the kids in front as we’re going to have a Christmas parade going down through the middle of the Tullymore estate," he said.

“We’re asking the local kids if they want to dress up in Christmas hats, or Frozen costumes – whatever they want.

“At Andersonstown Leisure Centre, we’ll give out a few gift and there will be tea and coffee stands.”

Whilst Michael expressed his disappointment about there not being a Christmas tree outside the leisure centre, he added: “We couldn’t get one this year but we’re hoping for next year and it’ll be bigger and better.”

The festivities are set to begin at 5.15pm at Tullymore Community Centre with the Christmas lights switch-on taking place at 5.30pm.