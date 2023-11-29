Santa's Annual Family Christmas Appeal at Whiterock Spar

INVITATIONS have been sent out for the Whiterock Children's Centre Santa's Annual Family Christmas Appeal which will take place at the Whiterock Spar on Tuesday 5 December from 9am to 3pm.

The public, schools, local businesses and community groups have been invited to attend to show their support and the Upper Springfield Development Trust will also be hosting a long-table breakfast at St John Paul II Primary School on the morning with local musicians.

Tommy Holland of Upper Springfield Resource Centre said: "Each year Whiterock Children's Centre host a Christmas appeal for families in the area to help them get some items for the holidays. We are appealing to the generosity of local people, businesses and organisations as last year we were able to help hundreds of families.

"We understand this year has been a very difficult one for so many and we appreciate any help you can give."

You can donate to the Christmas Appeal online by visiting https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/XMASAPPEAL2023