Saturday Night Fever – but not as we know it

A FIERCE dance battle has emerged online between two Sinn Féin colleagues during the Covid-19 lockdown – with thousands of viewers tuning in every Saturday night.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey and Lord Mayor Danny Baker have been using the popular Tik-Tok app to perform quirky dance routines with family members at home.

The idea has turned into a weekly contest between the two for who is the best dancer.

Lord Mayor Danny Baker explained: “I saw Paul’s first one a few weeks back so myself and my daughter Mia copied it the next day.

“Ever since, there has been great banter of who the best dancers are and now we have a weekly dance-off.

“I think I might have to bring my two boys into mine this week because the Maskeys have stepped it up a level.”

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey has been strutting his stuff with wife, Patricia and daughter, Aoife.

“Saturday night. Staying in is the new going out. Stay in and save lives,” he said.

“I wanted to get that message out on social media and we decided to do a Tik Tok challenge.

“I didn’t think much else of it until the notifications came through on my phone with 25,000 impressions on Twitter.

“Danny and Mia then put theirs up the following day and tagged me to do the same challenge the following Saturday.

“We accepted and the following week, we had over 129,000 impressions on Twitter.

“It has been a good and fun way to get the message out. We are still in the middle of this pandemic.

“We need to stay in to protect ourselves, our family and our community.”

Keep up-to-date with the Tik Tok challenge every Saturday night on both politicians respective Facebook pages.

Staying in is the new going out. Saturday night TicTok Men in Black challenge. Stay in and save lives. Over to you @danielbakersf Posted by Paul Maskey MP on Saturday, 2 May 2020