SCÉALTA: Joe Austin in conversation with Antrim Ladies' football captain Cathy Carey

This week on Scéalta, Joe Austin is joined by the captain of Antrim Ladies' football team, Cathy Carey, who has given almost two decades to the Antrim Ladies with many Junior titles under her belt.

Cathy is an Irish News All Star and has played in all four of Antrim’s All-Ireland Finals. In this conversation Joe and Cathy discuss her growing up in Moneyglass, the GAA’s role as a sport and cultural organisation in the community and the excitement around the redevelopment of Casement Park.

Scéalta is a joint production by Fáilte Feirste Thair and Féile an Phobail.