School closures next week as teachers are out on strike

DEMANDS: Striking teachers from All Saints College on the Glen Road

SCHOOLS are due to close their doors next Thursday as teachers embark on a further day of industrial action.

Teachers will be striking on Thursday January 18 in their campaign for pay parity with teachers across the water. Teachers will be joined on strike action on the same day by unions from across the public sector including healthcare and public transport services.

In November teachers staged a half day strike and promised four further days of strike action in the New Year. Two teaching unions will strike next Thursday – NASUWT and INTO.

Schools have started writing to parents informing them of their arrangements for the day.