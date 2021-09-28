WATCH: Schoolchildren spread the message of peace at Springfield Dam

SCHOOLCHILDREN from St Kevin’s, St Clare’s and Glenwood primary schools have come together at Springfield Dam for a special event to mark International Day of Peace.

Deputy Lord Mayor Tom Haire joined Father Martin Magill from the 4 Corners Festival to open the #BelfastPEACEIV event at the shared space on Forth Meadow Community Greenway.

Fr Martin Magill, parish priest of St John's on the Falls Road, said: "Today we have three schools coming together Glenwood primary, St Kevin's and St Clare's Primary School. The children were given peace doves and they were asked to write messages on the peace doves and these messages are going to be put on the bridge here."

Celebrating peace and diversity and running as part of Good Relations Week, there was also a guest appearance from YouTube and Blue Peter star Adam B.

Adam chatted with the kids about his hopes for the future and what brighter days ahead might look like. The children also took part in symbolic craft-making – decorating the bridge with their lovely artwork of peace doves.