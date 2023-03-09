Fun and laughs during second week of Seachtain na Gaeilge in Belfast

THE biggest Irish language festival across the globe is back for its second week. The annual Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia festival is the only week-long festival in the country that lasts 17 days.

Founded by Conradh na Gaeilge in 1902, Seachtain na Gaeilge was established as part of the Irish language revival. It has gone from strength to strength ever since and the festival has grown from a week-long celebration – but without a change of name, due to how renowned the festival has become.

Community organisations in Belfast are playing an enormous role organising events in the city as well as with schools, music, sports, art and cultural organisations. The array of events on offer caters for all abilities of Irish.

DU Dance NI & Cultúrlann McAdam O’Fiaich are inviting women from across Belfast to join them to celebrate the launch of their new women’s film “Ode to Gaia.”

The event ‘Luascadh an Domhain Shobhriste’ will include the opportunity to dance together, watch the first public sharing of their film and time to chat over a coffee with some delicious food. The free event will take place on Thursday 9 March at Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich. To attend please email sheena@dudanceni.com.

🗣SEANFHOCAL AN LAE

with Brian Mac An tSionnaigh



'Imíonn an tuirse ach fánann an tairbhe'



Start your morning with a quick video to help boost your use of Irish with Féile an Phobail’s ‘Seanfhocal an Lae’ series of short videos, only 1-2mins long. pic.twitter.com/F359Nx6JTu — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) March 7, 2023

Glór na Móna are holding a One-Day Intensive Irish Language Course for Irish language learners as part of Seachtain na Gaeilge. The course will cater for beginners, intermediate and advanced levels. Lunch is provided and the cost is £10 per person. The event takes place on Saturday 11 March from 10:30am. To register contact Gearóidín Mhic Mhathúna, gearoidin@glornamona.com.

‘Seanfhocal an Lae’ launched on 1 March to give you the opportunity to start every morning with a quick video to boost your use of Irish. The series will include short videos, between one and two minutes, sharing Irish proverbs full of knowledge and wisdom passed down through generations of Irish speakers.

A guided tour of Belfast City Cemetery as Gaeilge will take place on Saturday 11 March at 10am. The guided tour is for anyone interested in the history of Ireland, the city – and the world. Attendees will see the history of Belfast through the lives of its most famous people, who are buried in one of the major graveyards on the Falls Road. The tour lasts approximately two hours and costs £5 per person. Book in advance via sfennell419@gscoil.org or just go along on the day of the tour.

On Sunday 12 March a guided tour of Milltown Cemetery will also be available as Gaeilge and follows the history of Belfast through the people who have shaped it and who are now buried in large cemeteries on the Falls Road. The tour starts at 10am.

International Women’s Day will be celebrated in the Cultúrlann on Saturday 11 March with Beo ar Éigean, an Irish language podcast series. Three friends, Áine, Sinéad and Siún, discuss a wide range of topics including friendship, the pressures of life, botox, culture, shame, love, hate, sex and laughter. This is the first Irish-language podcast of this type from RTÉ, and it is a bit like tuning in to a good gossip session. The hosts will celebrate and discuss International Women’s Day on this live edition at 7pm. Tickets cost £5 and can be found at Culturlann.ticketsolve.com/shows.

On Saturday 11 March Raidió Fáilte will host a night of Irish language podcasts and comedians. The Seansálaithe will record a live edition of their podcast in front of a live audience in An Lonnán in Raidió Fáilte. This threesome have fame through their Irish language podcast “Na Seansálaithe”. There is absolutely nothing that this threesome won’t do or discuss ever. This is a free event beginning at 7pm and booking is essential: 028 9031 0013.

The Gael-Ghairí Irish language comedians will deliver a live set of comedy in front of a live audience in An Lonnán in Raidió Fáilte at 9pm. Admission is free and booking is essential: 028 9031 0013.