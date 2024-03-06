MÁLA POIST: White House St Patrick's Day boycott is not so clear cut

I SORT of agree that there should be a boycott of the White House on St Patrick’s Day on the issue of Palestine, but I also think that someone has to confront Joe Biden on Palestine.

I clearly also find it hypocritical and wrong that those who are spitting fire on the issue of Sinn Féin going to White House were very quiet when the White House supported the bombing of Libya. And why were there no calls to boycott the White House over the blockade of Cuba?

I strongly believe that you can’t pick and choose people's liberation and these issues should never be used as a populist agenda but one of humanity.

On the issue of Palestine, I fully support an independent Palestinian state and not a two state solution. Israel must leave Palestine and only real peace will fully be achieved when that happens – the same when we see partition end in Ireland shall we see the ending of the sectarian state.

Seán Óg Garland, Belfast