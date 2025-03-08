Second Entrepreneur of the Year award for Glengormley woman

A GLENGORMLEY woman has scooped another prestigious award for her cleaning business.

While studying for her degree in Psychology, Caoimhe Fuller worked part-time as a cleaner in a care home. After graduating she started her own cleaning company, 'C No Dirt Cleaning Services' four years ago. Caoimhe now employs five staff who work across houses, B&Bs, offices and warehouses each week.

Last week, she scooped 'Entrepreneur of the Year' at the Mighty Women NI Awards.

It follows a similar award last year through the Local Women's Magazine.

"I am a single parent who fell pregnant at 19 and from then I have put myself through university at the age of 26 while working cleaning in a care home where I learnt most of my cleaning skills," she said.

"I graduated with an honours degree in Psychology, I also bought my council house four years ago so I'm now a homeowner in my own right and around the same time I started my business.

"I run this business myself with five amazing staff and we are now a multi-award winning company.

"I am very proud of my company and to be presented two years in a row as Entrepreneur of the yYear is a dream come true.

"I hope others take away from my story that they can do it to and you just have to go for it."