Young mum blighted by problems in her Twinbrook flat

A YOUNG West Belfast mum says she has been left "anxious and stressed" due to the condition of her Twinbrook flat.

Shannon Casson has been plagued with problems in her Laburnum Walk home since last year, including mice, a leak in her kitchen ceiling roof and pipework left exposed.

"Since last February, I started finding mouse droppings. Around the same time, the boiler had broken and I had no heating for four weeks," she explained.

"There was a leak coming from the kitchen ceiling. The plaster was completely stripped away to expose the pipework and it has been left like that ever since.

"Every time it rains, there is water coming into my kitchen. I have been told it is an external problem with the building.

"For the mice, Belfast City Council pest control came out and put poison down. The Housing Executive came out too and put traps and stuff down but I am still finding mouse droppings.

"There is a big hole under the kitchen skirting board which is probably where the mice are coming from."

Shannon is worried about living in the flat with her 18-month year old daughter.

"My wee girl is only 18 months old and I realised she picked one of the droppings up one day," she added. "She is so curious and inquisitive at that age but it is so dangerous in case she eats it.

"I have just been left very anxious and stressed. I just want a nice environment for me and my daughter which I am sure any parent can relate to. I feel a bit isolated too. You don’t want to invite family or friends over because of the state of the place. It is embarrassing.

"I have been in contact with the Housing Executive so many times but I don’t feel like I am getting anywhere with them. They haven’t really been helpful at all."

A Housing Executive spokesperson said: “We are working with the household to resolve these issues.

“A defect in the roof of this medium rise building was reported to us. It was determined that a specialist roofing product was required to remedy the issue and we are in the process of sourcing a contractor to carry out this work.

“We are also arranging access to carry out a temporary repair as soon as possible. The kitchen ceiling will be fixed following the repair to the roof.

“With regard to the mice, our pest controllers have called on a number of occasions and left bait boxes. However, no rodent activity was noted.

“Following a further report of mice, pest controllers returned on January 18 and left three more bait boxes. They will be checked for activity in the near future.

“The occupant was offered alternative temporary accommodation in the same area but this was refused.

“We will continue to work with her to try to resolve these issues.”