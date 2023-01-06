Coffee morning in memory of Ligoniel woman

A LIGONIEL woman is to host a coffee morning this Friday to raise money for two charities in memory of her late mum.

Sharon Stitt, along with her brother Paul, have organised the event for mum Sally which will take place in the Wolfhill Centre from 10am-1pm.

All money raised will be donated to Marie Curie Cancer Care and the Alzheimer's Society.

"It will be mum's first anniversary and what better place to remember her. She loved the coffee mornings and loved seeing everyone," explained Sharon.

"We picked these two charities in memory of mum and dad and other families who also passed away.

"Marie Curie help so many people like ourselves to keep our loved ones at home.

"Everyone is welcome to attend."