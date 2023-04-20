Sheehan condemns latest 'savage' cuts to schools' budgets

ADDITIONAL cuts to the Department of Education's budget which will see the axing of the extended schools programme have been condemned as savage and unacceptable.

The extended schools programme has been in operation in the North for several years and provides pupils with free school meals, support with learning and additional extra-curricular activities.

In a letter sent to schools on Thursday the Department of Education said: "The Extended Schools programme has been supported in recent years with £5.8m of funding from the Confidence and Supply agreement. This funding is no longer available, and, due to the extent of budget pressures, it is not possible for this to be covered from the Department of Education’s budget.

“The interim allocation for the extended schools programme has therefore been set at £2.285m. This represents a reduction in budget of £6.868m from that available in the 2022/23 financial year and an overall reduction of 75 per cent. Consequently, unless additional funding is allocated by the Secretary of State, funding can only be provided for the extended schools programme to the end of the academic year, June 2023."

The Director of Raising Aspirations at the Department of Education has just emailed principals to announce that Extended Schools funding is being slashed by 75% and will finish at the end of June.



The nightmare continues, our poorest and most vulnerable will suffer. — Chris Donnelly (@chrisadonnelly) April 20, 2023

Sinn Féin's Education spokesperson MLA Pat Sheehan condemned the cuts as savage and unacceptable and urged the DUP to end their boycott of the assembly so a local education minister can be appointed instead of budgets being implemented by the British government and civil servants.

Pat Sheehan said: “School principals have been informed today that funding for Extended Schools is being slashed by 75 per cent and the programme axed at the end of June.

“This is totally unacceptable and is the latest in a number of savage Tory attacks on our children and young people’s education.

“The Extended Schools programme was in place to support children and young people who are most disadvantaged with their learning and helped deliver schemes such as Breakfast Clubs and extra-curricular activities.

I’m running out of words to express my dismay, fear and concern for our most vulnerable children, families and communities. The gap is going to get bigger

There has been a lot of talk recently about building a NI for our children. This is NOT how it’s done https://t.co/QlgVNv1xxX — Koulla Yiasouma 🌈 (@ShriekingGreek) April 20, 2023

“Children must be supported in school to have the best start in life, but instead they are paying the price for the failure of one party to work together in the best interests of all our people.

“I will make our opposition to these cruel and callous cuts clear to the Department of Education and again reiterate the need for a local education minister to take decisions in Budgets, not unelected Tory ministers in London.

“We need the Executive restored and parties working together to deliver for communities and protect our public services from these cruel Tory policies.”