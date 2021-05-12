Sheehan hits out at plans to resume academic selection

SINN FÉIN MLA and Deputy Chair of Stormont’s Education Committee, Pat Sheehan has called on schools planning to resume controversial academic selection tests to think again.



It comes as the Post-Primary Transfer Consortium (PPTC) who run the GL Transfer Test that is used by most Catholic grammar schools has announced that it will go ahead with exams as planned this autumn.



The tests are due to be held on Saturday 13 November and the PPTC have said that the papers would take into account the disruption to pupils’ education.

INTO welcomes and supports the comments and views of the Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Young People, Koulla Yiasouma, calling for an alternative to academic selection and summer examinations in this academic year.https://t.co/yGafMxDmqh pic.twitter.com/bxRYTbypi0 — INTO-NI (@INTO_NI) November 11, 2020

Responding to this news, Pat Sheehan said: “Academic selection is unfair, places undue stress and anxiety on children and should be scrapped.

“I would urge those grammar schools currently intent on resuming academic selection tests this year to think again.

“They should take heed of the weight of international evidence and scrap these unnecessary tests once and for all.”



Back in March, we reported that St Mary’s Grammar School has temporarily suspend the use of academic selection until at least 2022.



Later that month, a report published by Ulster University found that academic selection reduces social mobility and increases social segregation within communities.



In concluding, the academics responsible for compiling the report hit out at the Catholic Church and political representatives for treating learners as “a political football”.