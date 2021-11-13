Shocking new figures reveal extent of mental health crisis in North Belfast

FOUR GP practices in North Belfast have stopped providing in-house counselling, new figures on mental health have revealed.

The figures were obtained by human rights group Participation of the Practice of Rights (PPR) via a Freedom of Information (FOI) request.

Other stats reveal:

Average waiting times for counselling through the Belfast Trust (other route to access counselling) in 2020/2021 is at least two months, some people wait up to 14 weeks.

Only 2,833 people in the Belfast Trust area were able to access counselling and 1,200 people had to be placed on a waiting list due to budget limitations.

People are routinely only offered six sessions and then have to wait another year before they can be re-referred by their GP.

Deprivation data shows that out of the ten most deprived areas in the north, five are in North Belfast alone including New Lodge, Waterworks and Ardoyne.

In the Oldpark DEA ward, the rate of suicide deaths per 100,000 was 25.6 in North Belfast from 2015-2019 compared to the overall rate in the North of 9.6.

In the Oldpark DEA ward, the standard rate of prescriptions for mood and anxiety per 100,000 population 2015-2019 was 329, compared to the overall rate in the North of 219.

Local mental health campaigner, Philip McTaggart, who runs Mind Skills Training says more needs to be done by the NI Executive to tackle the mental health crisis in North Belfast.

Philip, who lost his own son, also Philip to suicide in April 2003, said: “The rates of suicide in North Belfast remains high and the number of people on medication for anxiety, depression and stress is higher than anywhere else.

“The question remains what is being done at higher political level to tackle this?

“Some areas of North Belfast have some of the highest levels of deprivation and poverty which relates to mental health problems.

“We all welcomed the Mental Health Plan and Strategy in June but we have been left disappointed by plans before. I want to be part of the solution to help more people in need.

“I am on the ground every day and what I experience keeps me awake at night. I deliver mental health training three times a week.

“People’s mental health has got worse since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and as we start to come out of it, we will see the figures rise.

“People are suffering alone. They can’t get through to their GP and if they go to hospital, they will be waiting for hours. It is a vicious circle.

“England and Wales have a target of reducing suicides by 20 per cent. It is only a target of ten per cent here. It is just not good enough.”