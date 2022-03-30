North Belfast mum-of-two stressed out with damp home

A NORTH Belfast mother-of-two says she can't live in her home due to years of ongoing damp problems.

Sian McKee has been plagued with problems at her Duneden Park home in Ardoyne for seven years. Speaking to the North Belfast News, she said there is ongoing damp "in every room in the house".

"There was a damp course done four years ago and the damp came back," she said. "I feel I am being messed about. My two kids are constantly sick. The house is always cold.

"I am stressed out and I just want to move out at this stage and don't seem to be getting anywhere with NB Housing."

A spokesperson for NB Housing said: "We confirm the property has had significant work completed over recent years including attic insulation installed in 2016, gas heating installed in 2017, a complete damp proof injected membrane installed in May 2018, and a new front door fitted in 2021.

"On receiving further reports of damp from the tenant, we arranged a specialist damp survey to be undertaken which recommended a positive input ventilation system be fitted, increase output to extraction fans, sealing to be completed to the front bay window and insulated board to be installed to the internal bay wall. These works have been ordered and are in progress.

"In regard to the tenant seeking a transfer, our housing department will contact the tenant to discuss options."