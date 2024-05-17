Singer-songwriter Joby playing Crescent Arts Centre this Friday

ANDERSONSTOWN singer-songwriter Joby Fox will be bringing his powerful solo show to The Crescent Arts Centre in Belfast on Friday.

Performing acoustic renditions from his latest album, I Once Was a Hawk Now I’m a Dove, Joby's musical career spans four decades. Now living in Denmark, he says returning home and playing in his home city once or twice a year "is always very special".

Joby Fox has recently released his second solo album on Dimple Discs label in London which he shares with fellow musician Damian O'Neill from The Undertones.

The Riverdale man started out in 1980 with The Bankrobbers who challenged the dark and paranoia in their hometown of Belfast which landed them a deal with EMI. Then he was off to other music adventures in London with Energy Orchard, always pushing the limits and sticking up for his war-torn home. As a songwriter and performer, Joby Fox is the authentic voice of his hometown and a renowned humanitarian activist, always pushing the boundaries and challenging the status quo."

Joby's solo show with special guest Taylor Lally at the Crescent Arts Centre on Friday May 17, 8pm. Tickets cost £15 https://crescentarts.org/events/joby-fox-.