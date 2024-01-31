SF criticised over visit to US on St Patrick's Day

SINN FÉIN have been criticised over its decision to travel to the US for St Patrick's Day.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said: “The St Patrick’s Day visit will be opposed not just by People Before Profit, but by the overwhelming majority of the popular, pro-Palestine movement that has exploded onto the streets since October 2023."

As a lifelong Sinn Féin voter, I'm appalled at the leadership's decision to go to Washington for Paddy's Day. I'm going to take my lead from my Palestinian friends in Ireland on this one who are adamant they don't want any Irish leader to darken Genocide Joe's door. If the US… January 25, 2024

A spokesperson for Sinn Féin said the party would attend the White House on St Patrick's Day in 'pursuit of peace'.

“We will also advocate for an end to the Israeli genocidal war and occupation in Gaza and the West Bank. For the establishment of a peace process in Palestine and self-determination for the Palestinian people.

“In doing so we will fulfil our promise to the Palestinian Ambassador and the Palestinian people.”

Instead of attending the White House reception, the SDLP will meet with Palestinian Americans, Irish American leaders and senior lawmakers to make the case for peace. That is where we can be most effective.



The first step toward peace is to stop the killing. That’s our goal. — Colum Eastwood (@columeastwood) January 29, 2024

This week the Irish Government announced the St Patrick's Day programme for next month, which will see the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, and representatives of the State "engage in an extensive international programme to promote Ireland and Irish interests and values around the world", including Washington DC.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has said he would not be meeting with representatives of the Biden administration on March 17. While he will not attend the White House, Mr Eastwood said the party will send a delegation to Washington DC.

"I cannot in good conscience attend White House parties for St Patrick's Day while the administration turns its face the other way and refuses to call for an immediate ceasefire.

"I could not rub shoulders, drink Guinness, and have the craic while the horrifying impacts of the brutal war in Gaza continue.

"It would be the very opposite of solidarity with a people on the brink of destruction."

Speaking in Derry at the weekend at the annual Bloody Sunday lecture, the founder of the BDS movement, Omar Baghoudi said he wished for Irish politicians to boycott the White House.