SINN Féin have launched their Assembly election campaign with a packed rally in the Europa Hotel in Belfast.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald spoke to party members gathered, as did Vice President Michelle O’Neill.

What an amazing response as we enter the Europa Hotel for the launch of the Sinn Féin election campaign.



By working together, we can bring about real change.



In this election, we can make history.

Michelle O’Neill stated that the party would vehemently defend the Good Friday Agreement and stated the DUP’s actions in collapsing the Executive over the Protocol amounted to ‘political vandalism’. The British Tory government were also criticised for playing political football with the agreement, and attempting to use it as a bargaining chip in their Brexit negotiations with the European Union.

Criticism was also laid at the DUP for breaking the terms of the Good Friday Agreement by failing to attend North-South Ministerial Council Meetings (NSMC), which is a core component of the Agreement and ensures that decisions can be made which affect the whole of the island.

Speaking beneath a slogan stating ‘Time For Real Change’, Mrs O’Neill stated: “As of the 3 February when DUP First Minister resigned from office our local Executive has been unable to meet and take decisions on behalf of the public we serve.

"This follows the DUPs unlawful boycott of the NSMC meetings. The DUP boycott of the Executive and NSMC amounts to an assault on the Good Friday Agreement itself.

"It is political vandalism.

"Boris Johnson has acquiesced to this by staying silent, which tells us everything about his interest in the people, place and politics here. This is a Prime Minister and a government who never has, and never will prioritise the needs of the people here.

"I represent the Good Friday Agreement generation and I make no apology for fiercely defending it."

Michelle O'Neill speaking at the launch of Sinn Féin's election campaign in Belfast tonight.



By working together, we can deliver real change. pic.twitter.com/py4f70w5zP — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) March 29, 2022

Ms O'Neill said the solution to the Brexit problem is the Protocol.

"And whilst imperfect it does mitigate the North of Ireland from the worst impacts of Brexit, prevents a hard border and stops the complete unraveling of the Good Friday Agreement, and it is a fact that no credible alternative to it exists.

"The All-Ireland economy continues to flourish. This is good news for the economy, jobs, livelihoods and a new generation of young people. Sinn Féin will be defending, not re-negotiating the Good Friday Agreement now, or in the time ahead.

"We will not be shifting any goalposts to satisfy unionism before, or after elections.”

Mrs O’Neill also announced Sinn Féin would be running 34 candidates in the upcoming election across all 18 constituencies and that over 50 per cent of their candidates are female.

Ms O’Neill announced key policy areas that the party will be campaigning on over the next five weeks.

· Working for a fairer economy by improving the All-Ireland economy and increasing workers wages in the North and South.

· Strengthening workers' rights, including scrapping zero-hour contracts, giving paid leave to carers and increasing paid leave for parents who have suffered bereavement.

· Working to tackle the cost of living crisis for Irish households.

· Working to stop underfunding of the health service and reduce hospital waiting lists.

· Defending the Good Friday Agreement and Protocol.

· Promoting a First Minister for All.

· Promoting Irish Language rights.

· Supporting abortion rights.

· Supporting integrated education.

· Creating 100,000 social and affordable homes.

· Improving the planning system for rural communities.

Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill’s full speeches can be viewed on YouTube here: