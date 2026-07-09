WEST Belfast MP Paul Maskey has welcomed the introduction of Sinn Féin legislation designed to require the Taoiseach to begin formal planning and preparation for constitutional change and Irish unity.

The Bill, introduced in the Dáil by Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald, was debated at Second Stage on Tuesday.

Mr Maskey said: "This important legislation will ensure that planning and preparation for constitutional change and Irish reunification begins now.

"The conversation on Irish unity is already under way, but conversation alone is not enough. If we are to seize the opportunity of reunification, the government must show leadership through practical planning and preparation. That is exactly what this Bill requires.

"While the government voted against our Irish Unity Bill, it cannot vote down the future. The demand for planning is not going away, and Sinn Féin will return in the autumn with further legislation because people deserve to be prepared for constitutional change and to have a say in shaping our shared future.

"The Bill requires the Taoiseach to publish a Government Green Paper setting out proposals for a united Ireland, including on healthcare, education, public services, the economy and governance within the European Union. It also provides for the establishment of a Citizens' Assembly, bringing together people from across the island, including unionists and Protestants, to help shape that future.

"As we approach the 30th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in 2028, it is important to recognise how profoundly Ireland has changed. Peace is secure, and the next chapter in our political journey is about preparing responsibly for constitutional change.

"Irish reunification is the best future for Ireland. It offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to unlock our full economic, social and political potential."