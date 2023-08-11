Soccer: Cliftonville belatedly begin new season against Lurgan Blues

NIFL Premiership; Cliftonville v Glenavon (Solitude, Saturday, 3pm)

A LITTLE later than first anticipated, Cliftonville begin their new NIFL Premiership campaign at home to Glenavon on Saturday.

New manager Jim Magilton has had to wait a little longer than expected for the first game of the league as their planned opener against Linfield was pushed back until August 22, as-well-as Crusaders’ opener against Carrick Rangers, due to European games last Thursday.

Still, Magilton is confident that his new charges are well prepared for the commencement of their Sports Direct Premiership campaign at the weekend. The Reds host Glenavon at Solitude hoping to begin a new era with a winning start.

Former Ipswich Town and Queens Park Rangers boss Magilton is delighted has been delighted with his side’s preparation over the course of pre-season and praised his players application.

“I think we’re well prepared and would have been ready for last Saturday,” he insists.

“The squad have trained really well and applied themselves fantastically well. we’ve got one or two injuries and suspensions, but the squad is very confident. We’re obviously looking forward to the game and Glenavon will be a big test for us.”

The Lurgan Blues kicked their Premiership campaign off the weekend with a late 1-0 defeat to Glentoran at Mourneview Park and with the Reds having the opening weekend off, Magilton was able to cast an eye over Gary Hamilton’s side.

The 54-year-old believes Hamilton’s side carry a lot of experience and a possess a threat on the break, warning his side they must take care of the ball if they want to avoid a difficult afternoon.

“They’re an experienced side with an experienced back-four and goalkeeper,” notes the Reds’ boss.

“Their work ethic is extremely high; they press the ball and if you don’t have a picture or awareness of things around you. They’re very aggressive in the press and they carry a threat, especially in set-pieces.

“They carry a threat on the opposition set-piece, where they press very, very quickly. I think they were very unlucky not to get something from the game. They work extremely hard and stopped Glentoran from playing and carried a threat themselves.

“They looked very solid and were very experienced with Sean Ward, Danny Wallace, Snoddy and Niall Quinn - who went off with a hamstring injury. They were very solid throughout the game, limited Glentoran to few chances and worked extremely hard in shutting the opposition down and played on the counterattack. If we don’t take care of the ball and move the ball quickly then it could prove to be a very difficult afternoon.”

The Solitude outfit will be without a number of regulars at the weekend with Ronan Hale and Ryan Curran unavailable due to injuries and Rory Hale serving the last of a three-game ban picked up at the end of last season, but Magilton sees their absences as an opportunity for others to step up to the plate.

“It gives others a chance to step up and that’s what the squad is about,” Magilton explained.

“We managed to get Conor Pepper and Sean Stewart in, which is great, and both will add quality to the group.

“Ben Wilson has come in and looked really sharp in pre-season and Joe [Gormley] has come back and looked sharp in training.

“When you have suspensions and when you have injuries, it then gives other players in the squad an opportunity to come in and impress. One or two will get an opportunity on Saturday and it is entirely up to them to impress.”

The Reds announced the loan signing of Sean Stewart from Norwich City on Friday as well as completing a deal for former Glentoran and Linfield right-back Conor Pepper.

On top of completing a loan deal for goalkeeper David Odumosu and signed Ben Wilson earlier in July, Magilton is hopeful of adding another player or two before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month.

“I know how hungry they [summer signings] are,” Magilton claims.

“They’ve all got points to prove and that is really, really important.

“When you’re speaking to players that are still very ambitious, they still want to win and still want to do very well for themselves. That is important as it drives the quality in the group.

“It is important that players get a bounce off that and enjoy that. It just raises the tempo and the intensity in training, which is very important. If we can get one or two more before the deadline that would be great.

“I’m looking forward to seeing them play. The players are ready and are itching to get back.

“They missed the first weekend of the season, and they are ready and are looking forward to this.

“You can feel that there is an excitement there and a buzz and I’m looking forward to seeing how they can perform.”