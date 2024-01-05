Soccer: Cliftonville head to Coleraine for tie of the round in the Irish Cup

Ben Wilson and Graham Kelly keep their eyes on the ball during Cliftonville’s win over Colerain at the Showgrounds back in October INPHO

THE first weekend of January can mean only one thing and that is the Fifth Round of the Clearer Water Irish Cup with the tie of the round taking place at the Coleraine Showgrounds on Friday (7.45pm) where Cliftonville face the Bannsiders.

Recent meetings between the clubs have gone the way of the North Belfast men who have won both league encounters this season including a 2-1 victory at the Showgrounds in October.

The hosts’ recent form has not been impressive with four defeats on the spin and have only won twice since the beginning of November, leaving manager Oran Kearney facing some over-the-top criticism in some quarters that prompted the club to issue a statement in support of the manager and condemning the actions of some who have crossed the line.

Reds’ boss Jim Magilton insists that he is fully aware of the capabilities and strengths of the wounded Coleraine team, but his focus is on maintaining his side’s performance levels and is targeting a deep run in the competition.

“You don’t become bad players overnight or a bad manager overnight,” said Magilton.

“They are in that sequence of results that you all find yourselves in at some stage where they have had a disappointing run. There is nothing better than a cup run to get yourselves out of that.

“We’ve seen it many, many times. If you get on a really good cup run and build momentum and it can then kickstart results in the league.

“Our only focus is maintaining our performance levels and getting back to where I think we can be in terms of raising those standards again.

“There is no better place to go and do that (as) we had a great result up there. We didn’t play particularly well but took our chances inevitably in the end and won the game. Again, it proved on the day what really good players they are.

“We won’t be underestimating them, we don’t do it with any team. It is a great challenge for us, it is the tie of the round and we are looking forward to it. It is a cup run and we haven’t gone deep in any of the cups this year, which is extremely disappointing for us and our fans. It’s important that we go out and put up a really strong performance.”

The Reds' preparation for Friday evening's game was disrupted slightly when Saturday’s game against Glentoran was postponed on Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch at The Oval.

It wasn’t a wasted day though as Magilton put his side through their paces and had Coleraine studied ahead of the Cup clash.

"We were ready and looking forward to the game, but unfortunately nature took over and the game was called off," he acknowledged.

"We’d a really good training session at Solitude in preparation for Friday night, which is obviously a notoriously difficult place to go and play.

“We didn’t go up and watch Coleraine, but obviously we had the game watched. We will have a full break down of how Coleraine got on, obviously they were on the end of a very difficult day and a bad result. When you don’t win a home game it is always difficult. Loughgall present many problems and have had a really good season back in the top flight, so it was always going to be a difficult game.

“They are going to be ready for us, there is no question about that. Oran Kearney is an outstanding manager and there is lots of good players at that club. It’s a one-off cup game and it will be a difficult game for us, there is no question about that.”

Magilton is adamant that he is well versed on how much the Irish Cup means to the Solitude faithful as it is 45 years since they last lifted the trophy.

“Even as a watcher and a spectator, I’m well versed in what has happened with Cliftonville over many years,” he admits.

“My focus is to try and go deep into this cup competition and to do well in it - there is no question about that. "That would bring huge joy to so many people and ultimately that’s what we’re trying to do. We recognise that and every aspect of being Cliftonville manager and a Cliftonville player - everyone is well aware of that.

“I’m really focused and I have tried to be very consistent about our performance levels. If we play really well then we’ve a great chance. We didn’t play particularly well up there but what we did, we showed real character and guts as we did against Crusaders and that’s a side of the game that I’m really, really pleased.

"When we play well, we are a force to be reckoned with but now we are managing games and learning to win games even when we aren’t at our very best.”

On Saturday (all 3pm), there a number of local sides in action with Crusaders hosting Ards, Border Cup winners Willowbank travel to face Dungannon Swifts, Crumlin Star take on Institute at the Brandywell, whilst Newington host Dundela in Larne.