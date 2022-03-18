Soccer: Cliftonville hoping to maintain momentum for trip to Glenavon

Cliftonville manager PaddyMcLaughlin has praised players like Paul O'Neill who have proved their willingness to give everything tot he squad even though they may not start each week INPHO

CLIFTONVILLE manager Paddy McLaughlin insists that it is important they carry the momentum they have gained over the last couple of months into their last charge for the League and Irish Cup.

Fresh from their League Cup success at the weekend, McLaughlin’s side make the trip to Mourneview Park on Saturday to take on Glenavon (3pm kick-off) looking to keep the pace with Linfield and Glentoran in the race for the Gibson Cup.

McLaughlin believes his side have been getting stronger since their last reversal back in January and hopes they can carry their momentum into the coming weeks ahead as the season draws to a conclusion.

“That’s the key word now – momentum,” McLaughlin insists.

“We’ve been building on that over the last couple of months and I said it last week - the players’ mentality is getting stronger and stronger. You can either buckle and get tanked or you stand-up and go toe-to-toe with them and get yourself back in the game and turn it on its head.

“It shows you where the mentality is. We just refuse to give up and it was tested to the max on Sunday, and they passed the test with flying colours. It’s important we keep that going, going into the split.

“That’s the plan with the players, if we get to the split and stay in touch – you never know what can happen after the split because all games are tough then after that.

“They’re all tough going into it but you’re playing against the top-six over the course of the season home and away.

“A lot of young players getting their first medals and the confidence that will give them - it’s a brilliant time for the League Cup to be won.”

McLaughlin admits it is nice to hear opposition managers such as David Healy speak positively about his side, but is adamant they will quickly park their League Cup celebrations to focus on the next task in hand.

“It’s nice for people to talk about us winning leagues or winning cups and trebles,” he admits.

“It’s brilliant because it means they respect what we’re doing. If they didn’t think we had a chance, I’m sure they wouldn’t mention it and if they didn’t think we were good enough.

“I’m sure they wouldn’t mention it and embarrass themselves by saying we’ve a chance of doing this when we really had no chance.

“It’s a compliment to our players. We don’t mind that and we can’t control what other people say. We’ve done brilliantly and we’ll enjoy the moment.

“It’s a great achievement for the club and for the fans, but we’ve a tough game on Saturday and we’ll start preparing for it.”

The Reds’ boss was delighted to see Paul O’Neill come off the bench and contribute to their comeback win over Coleraine and acknowledged the youngster has been frustrated with a lack of game time of late.

“On a personal note, it is brilliant for Paul to come on because he’s been frustrated, like all players he wants to play all the time,” acknowledged McLaughlin.

“He’s been probably disappointed more than most that his game-time has been limited, but he’s a brilliant player for us. He proved that he’s a key up and coming striker and he’s learning of the best with the likes of Joe and Ryan Curran.

“I think he understands that to play a central figure in our attack you’ve got to be on top of your game.

“You’ve got to be firing on all cylinders in every session and every match because that’s what the boys have been doing and he understands that sometimes you’ve to be patient and wait for your opportunity and he got the nod and was superb.

“Himself and Joe both came on and caused havoc in the Coleraine defence and that’s what it’s about.

“If Chris, Joe or any of them come on sulking - which they never do - then that recovery on the pitch doesn’t happen because you’ve got a player thinking about themselves. He’s prepared to put his body and himself on the line for his team and when called upon he’s done the business for us.

“Whenever the team is playing well it’s difficult to break in, but when you get the shout to make sure you’re ready because if you let yourself down then you might not get that call for a long time.

“Fair play to the boys when they have come off the bench, they haven’t let the side down at any stage ever.

“They’ve always been on the money with what they’ve done, and it inspires the players around them because when they step on the pitch you can see our players growing with the respect they have for the players as well as the quality.”