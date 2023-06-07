Soccer: DC insist same rules must apply for all in appeal to BPFL

DONEGAL Celtic insist the same rules must apply to everyone following their appeal to the Ballymena & Provincial Football League (BPFL) over the registration of a Coagh United player that could have an impact on the destination of the Intermediate Division title.

Back on November 5, DC defeated the same club 3-2 at Suffolk Road, but the visitors raised the issue of a player being registered incorrectly on Comet - a system used for team lists that includes players’ name, ID number and date of birth - and were subsequently awarded three points and a 3-0 win.

The Wee Hoops lost appeals, claiming the player’s surname had merely been placed first in error on the system for that game, and it would have ramifications by the end of the season as Coagh would run out three points ahead after the final round of games.

A 14-page document on the IFA website explaining why Donegal Celtic lost their appeal was published on May 15, shortly before their final run of games, leaving it mathematically impossible for them to finish top.

The sides met again in the final game of the season which DC won 1-0, but the West Belfast club then appealed the registration of a Coagh player due to what they insist is a wrong date of birth attributed on Comet that could see the final standings affected if points are potentially at risk.

“We lost three points against Coagh when we played them at home, appealed it twice and the decision went against us,” said DC chairman, Sean Barker.

“That was because the Comet was wrong, but what we’ve been told is that if it’s wrong, you get punished and that’s it.

“You can’t have a rule for one and a rule for another. If it’s wrong, then it’s wrong for everyone whether it’s one digit on a date of birth or not.

“Our concern is the welfare of our players, whether we should still be training for a cup match next week or whether that’s not being played until the start of next season, but then we could have players who may not be with us next season and miss out.

“We’ve been told there are no answers yet but we have players looking to go on holiday or take their family away for a weekend. It’s been a long season and we just want the league to answer that question.”

There are further ramifications as the Crawford Cup final, due to be contested by the two clubs, is also on hold with the official end to this season’s Ballymena & Provincial League due this Thursday, June 8, when season registrations finish.

“If Coagh are proved right, then everything stands and we just have the Crawford Cup final to play,” said league secretary Billy McIlroy.

“But if the decision is that Coagh’s registration is wrong, then it opens up a case of who wins the league, what happens to the McReynolds Cup they (Coagh) have already won and who then plays in the final of the Crawford Cup?

“Whatever the decision is, it could then be appealed and then again you run into the time factor as an appeal won’t be heard the following day.”

A quick resolution would be the ideal scenario for all involved, but with the League insisting the right procedures are followed properly and that all evidence is collected, it may take some time before all is settled should there be another appeal.

It is unclear whether the original registration held by the league is correct and the matter has been passed over to the IFA for clarification.

“Coagh have said they registered the player correctly,” McIlroy confirmed.

“There was a process carried out by the IFA in 2019 of deduplication to find where players were duplicated by name. Every player carries an ID number and date of birth, so if that’s been done correctly it would put all the information in the right place, so while one form looks wrong, it doesn’t mean the original is.

“I contacted the IFA last Saturday for information and have to wait on that before the League can make a decision on what we do. We can’t make that decision until we know for sure the date is correct as Coagh claim and if there been a mix-up along the way. Until we get that information, we can do nothing as the investigation is ongoing.

“People want answers immediately but we have to go through the right process and take all the right steps. We’ll be upfront and explain why we make a decision when we have all the information.”