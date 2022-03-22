Soccer: Defeat at Rosemount a blow to Aquinas title hopes

NAFL Division 1B

Rosemount 3 Aquinas 0

AQUINAS will find it difficult to forget their visit to Island View Road last Saturday as on a beautiful afternoon, their visit to the Ards peninsula was marred by a Curtis Gilstrap’s hat-trick for a very impressive Rosemount side.

The league leaders had gone 23 games unbeaten with 21 wins, three draws and almost 100 goals scored. Their success is built upon a work rate that runs through the side.

The South Belfast side went into the game missing several of their regular players and they were unfortunate to lose two others during the game who were carrying injuries, but nothing can take away from how good Rosemount were.

In the early stages, both sides probed for an early breakthrough and it was clear from the outset that Rosemount’s success has solid foundations in their defence.

Centre-backs Stephen Atcheson and Matthew McAvoy were instrumental in the performance, allowing the hosts to maintain a solid shape even when they pushed Neil Melville and Dillon Turnbull up in support of their attacks.

They played with width and pace, using Reece Ritchie and Gilstrap high and wide and allowing their full-backs to stretch the Aquinas defence.

When Rosemount captain Ryan Stewart passed the ball into Melville’s run behind Caolan Lynch, the visitors had an early warning of what was to come. Fortunately, his ball into the area was easily dealt with.

Ben Leonard rounds the 'keeper but failed to pull one back

Ryan Jenkins picked the ball up on the counterattack and spotted Sean Wilson make a run across and beyond Atcheson and the ball through to Wilson was almost perfect, but just got away from him before he could shoot.

From Christopher Rice’s restart, Rosemount went forward at pace and Ritchie picked the ball up wide right, picking his pass deep towards the back post. Gavan McDonald in the Aquinas goal opted to come for the ball as it hung in the air but at the last minute, he retreated and none of his defenders challenged for the ball which fell at the feet of striker Curtis Giltrap who fired home.

Rosemount were equally as troubling on the left wing with Giltrap, Dillon Turnbull and Luke Adair playing some excellent fast-paced, one-touch football. However, it was their direct balls in behind Aquinas that caused the greatest problems.

The second goal was almost a carbon copy of the first as Ritchie’s ball to the back post was perfect for Giltrap to strike in for number two. With only 17 minutes played, Aquinas were shell shocked.

Unlike Rosemount, the South Belfast side had no one to hold the ball up front or options to play into. Ben Leonard and Wilson worked hard in the visitors’ attack but with every forward push, they were countered.

Melville’s runs from right full-back continued to trouble Aquinas and with 25 minutes gone his excellent ball across the area just needed someone to get onto it to extend the lead.

The hosts were unlucky not to be well out of sight with less than a half-hour gone as the injured Mark Cummings came off for Aquinas on the 35-minute mark, replaced with Garrett Quinn.

The hosts had another chance to enhance their lead when McDonald came quickly off his line to close Ritchie who broke through on goal and did enough to force the striker wide and he failed to find the net from the impossible angle.

Despite the one-sided nature of the half, the hosts were fortunate to go in with a two-goal lead.

Leonard and Wilson both had more of the ball in the closing stages of the half as Rosemount were put under some serious pressure.

The best chance came for Leonard just before the half-time whistle as his strength and pace got him beyond the Atcheson and with only the goalkeeper to beat, his touch got him around and beyond the outstretched Rice but the energy and pace of his run made the striker stumble at the last moment. His contact on the ball wasn’t enough to put it into the open net.

Aquinas had ended the half well and it seemed that the threat on the right side had been cut out.

Aquinas threw everything at Rosemount but James McKee couldn't find the net

Despite being well on top, Rosemount came out in the second half knowing that they had given the promotion rivals a glimmer of hope and for the first 15 minutes, the Belfast side shifted the ball around better and began to dominate possession and dictate the play.

Ryan Jenkins and Dan McDonald had much more of the ball in the middle of the park and with Garret Cullen sitting in front of the defence, Aquinas looked much more like themselves.

Wilson and Leonard held the ball up much better allowing, Lynch and Dermot McInerney to join in the attack.

Rosemount captain Ryan Stewart sensed that his side was letting control of the game slip away and called on them all to work harder.

When Leonard went down with another long-term injury both teams decided to make changes. Kev Keenan went on up front for Leonard who was unable to play on.

For Rosemount, Andrew Dummigan was replaced with Nicholas Eccles whose first contribution was a clean strike at the Aquinas goal from distance which forced McDonald to make a save that he only managed to push into the path of Giltrap who had a simple tap-in to secure his hat-trick. Eccles’ celebration and screaming in front of the Aquinas dugout showed how much beating them meant on the day to Rosemount.

The goal came against the run of play, but it put the game beyond the visitors. With half an hour to play there was never going to be a comeback against an excellent Rosemount.

Quinn was forced to clear a ball in the six-yard box that was humped into the area, but was fortunate to see it come off his own post and away.

Dan McDonald and Aquinas battled hard right to the final whistle.

For the next 10 minutes, the home side threw everything at Aquinas and James Mellon was put into the caldron to replace McInerney. To his credit, the young player brought stability and calmness to a rocky defence.

Again, the visitors rallied and they played the game out on the attack.

Rosemount went to a back five to maintain the clean sheet against the onslaught and were fortunate enough to do just that. Despite the efforts of South Belfast side in the closing stages, nothing fell for them.

Cullen played the last minutes of the game inside the home side’s half and he won every ball, whipping one in from the right that almost found Keenan and his header at the back post from an Aquinas corner was scrambled clear. It was Rosemount’s day and the final whistle confirmed their victory and a well-deserved clean sheet.

The result of this game will be a setback to any hopes Aquinas had of winning the league, but it is vital that Aquinas don’t forget any of what happened on Saturday.

Rosemount are an excellent example of what you can achieve with hard work and good leadership. In so many games this season, Aquinas have just done enough to win or get a hard-fought draw, but following this defeat, it’s clear that the whole Aquinas team needs to turn up and dig deep for the rest of the season. There is still a long way to go and promotion surely remains the target.