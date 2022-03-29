Soccer: Doherty acknowledges every game is massive with treble still on offer

Ronan Doherty insists results are much more important than performances at this stage of the season INPHO

CLIFTONVILLE midfielder Ronan Doherty insists that all games in the run-in are massive and is adamant the focus is on the next one.

With the Reds in the hunt for the league and in the semi-final of the Irish Cup on Friday evening against Crusaders, Doherty is hoping a win at Windsor Park will put an additional date on their schedule, but says things are strictly one game at a time.

“Every game from now to the end is going to be massive,” he maintains.

“We’re well used to it at this stage and it’s no different than any other game to us. We hopefully have about eight games left - hopefully - so every game is as important as the other.

“The semi-final of the Cup is next now and we’ll concentrate on that now and leave the league aside for a couple of days and hopefully we get into another final of the Cup, but we’ll just concentrate now on the Cup and just take things a game at a time.”

The Reds are on a 10-game winning streak in all competitions and Doherty acknowledges the need to dig results out at times rather than playing pretty football.

“We’re in good form and we just need to dig out some results at times,” he believes.

“We’re not going to play pretty football all the time so we’re happy with results and that’s the main thing.

“It’s important we keep the momentum going, it’s really important now. We’re going into games with high confidence, every game is massive, especially with seven league wins in a row. That’s the main thing and hopefully it continues.”

The Derry native feels his side is well equipped and strong approaching the run-in and hopes the hot competition for places will continue.

“We’ve had a while to recover since the Dungannon game but we’ve a strong squad,” he added.

“Things are going well and everyone is fit at the minute and bar Jamie’s (McDonagh) suspension we’ve everybody available.

“The squad is strong and that’s the good thing at this time of the season – not too many injuries and hopefully it continues like that and we’ve good competition for places.”