Soccer: Home advantage key as Cliftonville take on Coleraine in Irish Cup clash

A PLACE in the quarter-final of the Irish Cup is up for grabs at Solitude on Saturday afternoon as Cliftonville host Premiership rivals Coleraine (3pm kick-off).

The Bannsiders make the trip to North Belfast looking to progress at the Reds’ expense for the second time in a cup competition this season.

Two weeks after fighting back from 2-0 down to claim a point in their last league visit, Oran Kearney will hope for more of the same from his side, who will be without Jamie Glackin [suspension] and have injury concerns over Conor McKendry and former Cliftonville full-back Conor McDermott.

The Reds will be hoping to make home advantage count and that could prove to be a huge factor in this Cup tie as they face Coleraine for the fifth time this season.

Both teams enjoy getting on the front foot and with that in mind, Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin acknowledges it is a game he and his players always look forward to.

“We know them well and they know us well, I think we’re sick looking at each other,” he joked.

“They’re a good side. I always like watching Coleraine and like the games against them because they are always good football games. Both sides move the ball really well, we play on a similar surface, and it encourages good play. It sets it up for a cracker.

“Both teams are going into it in form. There isn’t much between the two sides this season and hopefully we can come out on top of it. The home advantage is the big thing. If we are away from home, it maybe swings the advantage in Coleraine’s favour. I think that the home advantage swings it in our favour.

“We obviously have to go and perform and go and do our job. The supporters have a huge part to play in it and I’m sure they will.

“They’ve played their part in every home game this year, a lot of the games have been sold out over the last couple of weeks and months and they like to come and support. The players love that, and they feed off that energy they create.

“It’s important that they play their part, and I’m sure they will. That home advantage is key because our home form has been really strong over the last year and a bit.

“There hasn’t been a home defeat in over a year. That is an unbelievable record when you see how tough this league is. If we can keep that going then we’ve a good chance of going through to the next round.”

🎟 The home end is very close to another sell-out on Saturday, so be sure to snap up your ticket as soon as possible.



➡️ https://t.co/k9QZJBpFVI pic.twitter.com/7AXscTiICT — Cliftonville FC (@cliftonvillefc) February 1, 2023

McLaughlin was keen to play down a couple of flashpoints that developed in recent clash between the teams two weeks back and insists that as long as no-one oversteps the mark then he happy with the passion and fire in the fixture.

“There was plenty of goals and a lot of hype around a couple of rows in the game, but the two teams were playing with passion and with fire and you can’t expect them to be tickling each other’s belly,” he insisted.

“There was never a bad tackle in the game, I don’t think there was anybody that stepped over the line during the game. Both sides wanted to win and were playing with passion and there is no harm in that. As long as no-one oversteps the mark on both sides, you don’t mind that in the game.

“Sometimes, you’re not allowed to shout or not allowed to roar of fall out with people. That is part of the game, that’s passion and fire and you’d expect that from both sides and both players. Like I say, as long as no one oversteps the mark- you get on with it.”

Joe Gormley claimed a brace in last week’s home win over Ballymena United and McLaughlin described his striker as a class act after breaking the deadlock was a sensational finish.

“It was some goal, as good as some of the strikers are in the league - there are not too many strikers that can produce that,” McLaughlin opined.

“The real class act that Joe is, has been and continues to be- to pull it down over his shoulder in the air and smash it in line, it was a real moment of magic.

“That is Joe. He has got that in his locker and he produces that in training all the time and he produces that in games and big moments, and he’s done it again.

“That was the catalyst and the vocal point of what he done then because I thought that goal settled us, we’d a lot more confidence about us and we loved the ball a lot sharper from that. Up until that point, I think we were just doing enough to control the game.

“I don’t think we were creating anything clear cut but from then on in it was a major boost in confidence, especially in out front men.

“Our three front men scored in the game- so we can’t ask for much more than that.”