Soccer: Lennon believes Celtic would be the ideal move for Cliftonville's Sean Moore

Sean Moore has enjoyed a breakout year at Cliftonville that has grabbed he attention of clubs in England and Scotland INPHO

NEIL Lennon believes that Celtic would be the perfect destination for Cliftonville's teenage sensation Sean Moore.

Speculation has mounted that the 17-year-old winger, who was named the NIFL's Young Player of the Year, could be set for a move to West Ham United in a deal that could see the North Belfast club receive an initial £170,000.

That could rise to as much as £500,000 should the Republic of Ireland U19 international make the grade in London with add-ons for first-team appearances and also a sell-on fee included.

Moore burst onto the scene this season and made a huge impression for the Solitude club in the NIFL Premiership, making 36 appearances in all competitions with five goals, with his performances quickly grabbing the attention of clubs in England and Scotland.

West Ham have not been shy in their pursuit of Moore who looks certain to depart the North Belfast club at the end of the season, but ex-Celtic boss Lennon believes the east end of Glasgow, rather than East London would be a better fit.

"I think Sean Moore should come to Celtic," Lennon told Boylesports.

"Celtic are renowned for developing players and I’m sure he will be familiar with the club’s history.

"I think he will feel more at home. West Ham are a good club with a great manager but at this stage in his career, Celtic is the better move for him."