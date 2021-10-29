Soccer: Local sides hoping to continue Irish Cup journey as qualifying rounds heat up

Rosario’s Jonny Gowdy in action against Belfast Celtic in the Steel and Sons Cup back in August. The South Belfast side are hoping to maintain their run in the Irish Cup when they travel to Oxford Sunnyside on Saturday

Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup qualifying round three

ROSARIO have enjoyed mixed fortunes in the cup competitions this season, but manager Barry Baggley is hopeful they can continue their journey in the Irish Cup when they face Oxford Sunnyside on Saturday afternoon.

The South Belfast side suffered first round exits in the Steel and Sons Cup, the Border Cup and the Intermediate Cup, losing out to Belfast Celtic, St Oliver Plunkett and Chimney Corner respectively.

Yet, they made better strides in the qualifying rounds of the Irish Cup, beating Woodvale 1-0 at Ulidia before another home win over Lisburn Rangers, 3-2, in the last round.

They travel to Lurgan on Saturday bidding to progress to the final qualifying round before the Danske Bank Premiership and Championship 1 teams enter the competition’s first round in the new year.

Baggley feels that Saturday’s game is a good opportunity to reintegrate his Gaelic players back into the fold following the conclusion of the majority of Championship seasons.

“The league is our bread and butter. The cup. . . I was probably more disappointed to lose in the Border Cup than the Intermediate Cup,” stated Baggley.

“To be honest, the Intermediate Cup wouldn’t have been high up in our list of priorities. “The Border Cup defeat was disappointing. We’ve a big squad and we are using the cup competitions to utilise the squad.

“We want to progress to the next round of the Irish Cup, hopefully draw one of the bigger teams which would be great for the club.

“We’ve a big of the Gaelic boys back in the squad and they’ve come into contention over the last week or so. The Irish Cup gives us a chance to give some of those players some game time.”

Having done his homework on Oxford Sunnyside, Baggley is expecting a tough battle against the Mid-Ulster Intermediate A outfit.

“We had them watched and, by all account, they are a pretty good side,” added the Rosario boss.

“The feedback was that they’ve plenty of quality in the right areas. They’ll be dangerous, but you aren’t going to get any easy team at this stage in the Irish Cup.”

Meanwhile, St James Swifts manager Barry Johnston is hoping his side will embrace the prospect of being underdogs as they take on Bangor in the Irish Cup on Saturday.

The Seasiders are currently top of the Premier Intermediate League and gave Johnston’s former club Cliftonville a fright in the Co Antrim Shield last week.

Bangor took a shock 2-0 lead at Solitude before the Reds rallied to win 4-2. Johhnston attended that game and was very impressed by what he saw.

St James’ Swifts defeated West Belfast rivals St Oliver Plunkett 4-3 on penalties in the last round after the game finished 1-1 at Lenadoon

“It is a massive game for us, but it is a welcome break from the league,” said Johnston.

“It is like a cup game for us. Myself and the coaches went and watched the game last week and we were blown away by the quality of Bangor to be honest. We know how tough it is going to be.

“They are the only team to go and score two goals at Solitude this season so they are no mugs.

“It would be something of a miracle if we can come away with a win on Saturday, but miracles can happen in football.

“It is nice for our boys to be underdogs. In our league, nine times out of 10 we are probably favourite. We have a lot of quality in our team too and I’ll be reminding our lads of that on Saturday.”

The Swifts were ejected from the Steel and Sons Cup after fielding an ineligible player in their 5-1 win at Dunmurry Rec back in August.

They also face a possible points deduction in the Ballymena and Provincial League as the same player featured in their win over local rivals Belfast Celtic earlier in the campaign.

Johnston says the club are determined to put the incident behind them, starting with Saturday’s Irish Cup game.

“We thought we could have given a good account of ourselves against Crusaders Reverses in the Steel and Sons,” added Johnston.

“Then it would have been Crewe United in the next round. Again, we would have liked that challenge, but it has been taken out of our hands by an administrative error.

“We held our hands up and we flagged it up to the IFA. We weren’t trying to cheat anyone, it was just an oversight on our behalf.

“It is done and dusted now and we’ll have to get on with the rest of our season.”

The aforementioned Crewe United take on Colin Valley in the third qualifying round on Saturday.

North Belfast side Newington will travel to Ballynahinch Olympic having hosted the NAFL Premier Division outfit in Tuesday night’s rescheduled Intermediate Cup clash.

Newington have been in fine form in cup competitions this season and defeated Belfast Celtic 4-1 in last Saturday's Steel and Sons Cup quarter-final

Goals from Daire Rooney and Jack Reilly gave the ’Ton a 2-0 win and it follows on from their impressive 4-1 win at Belfast Celtic in last Saturday’s Steel and Sons Cup quarter-final.

“It is a busy week alright. We play Ballynahinch Olympic twice in less than a week,” said manager Paul Hamilton.

“I would have liked a wee training session in between, but it is going to be about recovery for our lads this week.

“I don’t really care who we play – we just take it one game at a time.

“I’d imagine the first game, we’ll have a bit of a look and see what they are about and it will be the same for us.

“The second game in the Irish Cup, we’ll know more about them. We got to the final of the Intermediate Cup last season and we’d like to do well in that competition as well.”

All Saturday’s Irish Cups kick-off at 1.30pm.