PADDY McLaughlin has this evening stepped down as manager of Cliftonville to take the vacant assistant manager's role at home club, Derry City.

Appointed as manager in January 2019, McLaughlin guided the Solitude side to two Europe on two occasions, missing out on the league title by a single point to Linfield last season.

The Derry native also delivered the County Antrim Shield in 2020 and last year captured the League Cup after a thrilling 4-3 extra-time win over his former club, Coleraine.

McLaughlin previously turned down the chance to take the role of assistant manager in 2021 when Ruaidhri Higgins came calling, but will now link up with the club that he represented as a player.

☘️ Cliftonville Football Club can confirm that Paddy McLaughlin has this evening stepped down as Manager.



"All at Solitude thank Paddy for his time at the Club, his dedication to the job and the trophy successes he has delivered since his appointment in 2019.

"Having provided a series of memorable highlights and Club records in his four years with the Reds, he departs with our sincere gratitude and very best wishes for the future.

"The club will announce interim arrangements in due course and will immediately begin the process to appoint a new manager.”