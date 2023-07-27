Soccer opinion: Celtic fans get set for trip to Dublin

CELTIC’S return to Dublin is just days away. Although Wolves may not boast the same allure as previous opponents at the Aviva, such as Inter and Liverpool, they will undoubtedly present a formidable challenge as pre-season enters its final stages.

Even amid the extravagant fees lavished by English Premier League clubs in the past two decades and the media exposure from broadcasting giants Sky and BT (sorry, that’s TNT now), the Hoops fanbase on the island has remained faithful through and through.

Thousands of supporters make the journey over to Scotland each week via boat, bus and plane to watch their beloved club.

As we all know, Celtic was founded by Brother Walfrid, a Marist Brother from Co Sligo, to help the Irish immigrant community in Glasgow, and this link has only got stronger over the course of 135 years of history, contributing greatly to the club’s identity and fanbase.

The connection between Celtic and Ireland goes beyond football, a rare phenomenon in a game marred by the increasing influx of oil money.

Just this week, Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal made a world record £259m bid for PSG forward Kylian Mbappe and have supposedly offered him £600m a year in wages. As these exorbitant deals become more commonplace, they threaten to erode the essence of football and compromise the principles on which clubs have built their foundations.

And while many Celtic fans complain about potential being hindered through playing in the Scottish league, once foreign oil is injected into the bloodstream of a team, it’s something that can never be reversed.

Yes, I realise I’m starting to sound like one of those Just Stop Oil protesters so that’s enough on the moral shortcomings of the game.

On the field, it was a mixed bag during the tour of Japan last week. First up, Brendan Rodgers’ men shipped six goals against Yokohama F Marinos, they did manage to score four themselves, but the quick turnaround from travelling over 5,000 miles and then playing a match in 33C heat was blamed for the defensive lapses.

The performance a few days later against Gamba Osaka was more assured, Alexandro Bernabei netting the only goal of the game as he chased down the opposition goalkeeper after one of his now-typical wayward passes.

The manager was happy with the workouts and the exposure that the trip brought. He said: “Overall, it’s been a great couple of weeks for us. From Portugal to Japan, it’s been hard work for them with a lot of physical demand.

“They will get the rewards for that later and I have seen progress in each game. It’s a very honest group of players here and they can get better.”

It has also been a busy few days with transfers as South Korean duo Kwon Hyeok-kyu and Yang Hyun-jun finally put pen to paper on five-year deals.

Both are U23 internationals and Yang was the K League young player of the year last season. I can’t say I’ve ever watched either of them play, but the same could be said of Kyogo, Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and their fellow countryman Oh Hyeon-gyu.

It’s encouraging that Celtic are still shopping in the Asian market following the departure of the previous manager.

Few European clubs seem to actively explore potential transfers in this part of the world, so hopefully more hidden gems can be found in Kwon and Yang, who play defensive midfield and on the wing respectively.

And while not yet officially confirmed as of Monday morning, centre-back Maik Nawrocki has been spotted at Lennoxtown having his official club photos taken.

The 22-year-old is joining from Legia Warsaw for a reported £4.2m fee and is a Polish youth international.

With Cameron Carter-Vickers still recovering from knee surgery, and Yuki Kobayashi looking as soft as a pillow, the defence needs strengthening.

It’ll be interesting to see if this is a sign that Rodgers may look to utilise a 3-5-2 formation over the course of the season, something he tried at Leicester with some success. Even with Nawrocki coming in, there’s still room for one or two more at the back.

The Kieran Tierney talk is still lingering on. He hasn’t been starting for Arsenal during their pre-season tour of the US and rumours persist that he wants to return to Paradise.

His £110,000 a week wages will naturally prove a major hurdle to overcome, but if there’s a will, there’s a way. A loan move makes the most sense, with it coming down to how much the Gunners would want the Bhoys to contribute to his wages. One to keep an eye on.

🍀🇮🇪 This Saturday, the Celts return to Ireland when Brendan Rodgers brings his team to the Irish capital for a pre-season match against Premier League side, @Wolves!



Get your tickets here ➡ https://t.co/ri2bncStPd — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 26, 2023

Meanwhile, there still seem to be plenty of tickets left for Saturday’s game (kick-off 2pm).

Rodgers has said anytime that Celtic return to Ireland is “special” and this will be no different.

There’s also the added excitement of seeing a few new Bhoys in action.

Julen Lopetegui has brought in a few players for big money but also let the likes of Ruben Neves and Nathan Collins go for significant fees.

This will be a competitive game that should see a high level of performance as the Celts edge closer to the Premiership opener next weekend against Ross County. Come on Bhoys, get them muzzled.

