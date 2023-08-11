Soccer opinion: Celtic get season off to a winning start

AFTER over eight weeks, flag day finally arrived last Saturday, and with it, Celtic’s return to competitive action.

The summer break is bearable if there’s a World Cup or Euros to satisfy your footballing hunger, but in the absence of such a tournament this year, we’ve had to make do with meaningless friendlies and obsessing over an underwhelming transfer window.

It was undoubtedly a special day for Brendan Rodgers to once again take charge of the team at Paradise, and the warm reception he received was a clear indication that the supporters are delighted to still have an elite coach in the dugout.

Despite this, there was nothing special about the first 15 minutes of the Premiership opener against Ross County.

Malky Mackay’s men pressed the Bhoys high up the pitch, moved the ball very well and should have taken advantage of the home team’s lethargic attitude.

But football matches don’t last a quarter of an hour, and with David Turnbull getting the nod of Reo Hatate in midfield, the Scot opened Celtic’s league account confidently from the penalty spot.

Kyogo picked up from where he left off last season by doubling the lead and Turnbull effectively killed off County just before half-time with a third.

In the second-half, Joe Hart didn’t cover himself in glory as Jordan White looped in a header to reduce the deficit.

Matt O’Riley was on hand to smash in a fourth, but the Staggies had the final say of the afternoon as Brown netted a strike that flew past Hart via a deflection off Carl Starfelt – who appears to have played his last game for the club.

Maik Nawrocki, signed to replace the Swedish centre-back, was the only new recruit to start and didn’t put a foot wrong. Winger Yang and centre midfielder Odin Holm were given brief cameos in the last 10 minutes and continue to look promising.

After the game, Rodgers was thrilled to get off to a winning start and vowed that the performances will go from strength to strength. He said: “We were slow then I thought we had some really good moments with the ball, but we need to be much better against the ball. We conceded two goals where we have to be better.

“It’s never going to be perfect, what is important is to win and when we played well we showed some great moments and collectively we’ll get better. It’s just the time of the season and players are still finding their fitness and getting up to speed.”

It was also interesting that he singled out praise for Turnbull, who found himself out in the cold last season under the previous manager.

The 24-year-old is a very gifted footballer, but lacks the stamina and athleticism that Ange Postecoglou desired.

Rodgers looks set to provide him with the opportunity to revitalise his career, and with only 10 months left on his contract, it’s a chance he is desperate to grab with both hands.

Meanwhile, whispers are spreading that Reo Hatate may be sold before the window closes, which would move Turnbull up the midfield pecking order, but would prove a blow to the squad.

The Japanese star has been excellent since signing from Kawasaki Frontale last January for just £1.4m. However, if he has ambitions of playing in a higher standard of league, and Celtic can rake in anything over £20m, then he’ll be shown the door.

And on Starfelt, his motives for wanting to ditch Glasgow appear to be rooted in romance.

His partner, Jacynta Galabadaarachchi, left Celtic Women last month for Sporting Lisbon, and he’s very eager to be closer to his love. So much so that he’s willing to leave a club that has guaranteed Champions League football for Celta Vigo, who finished a bland 13th in La Liga last season and is nearly five-hour drive from the Portuguese capital. But he’s a big boy, and if this is what he wants to do, then good luck to him.

It is encouraging, though, to see that Celtic aren’t wasting any time in further identifying another centre-back who can add depth to the squad.

It was reported on Monday night that the Hoops are swapping one Swede for another as 23-year-old international Gustaf Lagerbielke of Elfsborg is tipped to sign up this week.

I can’t say I’ve ever heard of him, but he’s highly rated, and at 6ft3, is commanding in the air as well as a threat in the opposition penalty area.

Rodgers has confirmed more names will be coming in as well as going out. Let’s not forget, there are still wage-eaters James McCarthy, Ismaila Soro and Albian Ajeti to shift.

Despite the transfer window feeling like it’s been stuck in second gear for two months, I remain confident that quality players will arrive.

At the moment, the Bhoys are only tasked with one game a week, with Aberdeen at Pittodrie up next on Sunday (kick-off 12pm).

The Dons drew their first league game away at Livingston and didn’t register a single shot on target.

Barry Robson’s side will be keen to spring an early shock just as Kilmarnock did against Michael Beale’s new-look Rangers.

With all the hype surrounding their new forward line, they could have played for a month and still not scored against Killie. A points gap after one game is a sign of things to come.

But let’s not get arrogant, Aberdeen is usually a tough nut to crack. A difficult enough run lies ahead, it’s over to Celtic to lay down an early marker and show that the title isn’t leaving Paradise.

