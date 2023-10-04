Soccer Opinion: Celtic leave it late but prevail

WELL, you talk about drama. For 87 minutes at Fir Park last Saturday it looked like the Hoops couldn’t buy a goal. Kyogo cut an isolated up front all afternoon as wide players Daizen Maeda and Yang Hyun-Jun failed to provide him with the service needed to work his magic.

But when Luis Palma opened his Celtic account three minutes from time with a cross that found its way into the net, there was a collective sigh of relief that the points had been secured. Little did we know, though, that this was only the start of the chaos.

Credit to Motherwell, they didn’t give up and pushed for an equaliser. And their efforts were rewarded in the 95th minute when Blair Spittal gathered inside the box, shuffled the ball onto his right foot and drilled a shot right into the corner to send the home crowd wild.

You’d have thought the Steelmen had clinched the winner in the Champions League final. I was even getting texts from those of the non-Celtic persuasion mocking what appeared to be three points chucked away.

But we’ve seen it time and time again – in the league, the Bhoys are never down and out.

It was very fitting that Matt O’Riley, the in-form man who just that morning signed a new four-year deal, popped up 90 seconds later at the back post to net an incredible winner. The time it was the turn of the green and white faithful to erupt in pandemonium. And, of course, I sent a few ‘get it right up ye’ replies on WhatsApp.

Was it harsh on Stuart Kettlewell’s men? Probably, but it’s no fluke that Celtic have continually managed to dig deep and find moments of quality when they are needed the most.

A jubilant Brendan Rodgers even ran onto the pitch when O’Riley found the net. He said after the game: “A fantastic victory for the players. I said to them after the game that this club’s history is built on going to the end and scoring late goals.

“I thought we were the dominant team. Motherwell did well in terms of organisation and we just needed to show a bit more quality around the box.

“We didn’t panic, we just waited for that moment, and Matt continues doing what he’s been doing. A really good day for us. It’s fantastic for the supporters - they were patient and kept driving us forward in the second half.”

However, looking at the bigger picture, heading into Lazio on Wednesday (kick-off 8pm) the team will need to significantly crank up their levels if they’re to get their Champions League campaign off the mark. But Biancocelesti aren’t in great shape right now.

Maurizio Sarri’s side built last term’s success on clean sheets and an attractive possession-based style, though they have started this season less impressively and are closer to Serie A’s drop zone than the top six.

They were comfortably beaten at the San Siro by AC Milan last weekend and needed their goalkeeper, Ivan Provedel, to get them out of jail against Atletico in the 95th minute of matchday one in the Champions League.

Even with Lazio experiencing a rough patch of late, given Celtic’s dismal record in the competition, one can hardly be filled with confidence.

Doing the double over the Italians in 2019 was a remarkable achievement, but that was in the Europa League and with two completely different squads. I’ve no idea what to expect this time around.

On paper, it seems like an excellent opportunity to secure the club’s first Champions League victory since September 2017.

The atmosphere at Celtic Park, under the lights, will, as usual, blow everywhere else in Europe out of the water.

The performance in Rotterdam, before the two red cards, offered some encouraging signs that they could compete at the top level. Here’s hoping another one of those famous nights are on the card.

And to end this week, news broke on Tuesday that the Wizard of Oz, Tom Rogic, has decided to retire from football, aged 30.

The midfielder enjoyed a hugely successful period in Glasgow that saw him win six league titles, five Scottish Cups and five League Cups in just over 250 appearances.

Rogic has revealed that he and his wife have endured a challenging journey with fertility issues in recent years and now feels the time is right to concentrate on his family with a two-year-old already in his arms and twins on the way.

During his time in the Hoops he conjured up many moments of magic, but the late Scottish Cup final winner against Aberdeen that sealed the Invincibles’ clean sweep of silverware in the 2016/17 campaign will go down as one of the greatest in the history of the club.

He could be frustrating, and despite his immense talent, I always felt there was more in the tank.

Under the previous manager, he enjoyed a mini-resurgence and was a key component of the side that saw Ange Postecoglou win his first title.

While 30 may be young to call it quits in football, he has a whole new life ahead of him.

Hopefully we’ll see him in the stands at Paradise soon. All the best, big man.