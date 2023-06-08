Soccer opinion: Farewell Ange, but time to look to the future

Ange Postecoglou takes one last look at the Celtic support following Saturday’s Scottish Cup final triumph that secured the treble, but there was a sense of inevitability surrounding his departure to Tottenham Hotspur that was confirmed on Tuesday

IN the unpredictable world of football, reality has a way of bringing us back down to earth.

Last weekend, Celtic were celebrating a historic and unprecedented eighth domestic treble after defeating Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Hampden.

This should have set the stage for a joyous summer break, but the whispers surrounding Ange Postecoglou’s future had, by Saturday, grown too loud to ignore. And in the end, a sense of inevitability permeated the air, especially as the Australian sidestepped post-match questions from reporters with all the grace of an elephant.

It was obvious that his mind was elsewhere and the deal with Tottenham Hotspur was much further down the line than many had hoped. I want to make it clear that I am not going to take shots at the man or come across as a jilted lover, as some fans have done in recent days.

I understand why many are disappointed and hurt, pointing to quotes such as “I’ll be here as long as the club want me”, “Celtic is everything I’ve ever wanted in a football club”, and “you’ll be surprised how long I am here”.

The sad reality is, though, that football is a business and Postecoglou has made a decision driven purely by personal aspirations. There’s nothing wrong with that. He is, after all, 57 years old and wants to test himself in the best league in the world.

It’s not the first time a manager has played to the gallery and it won’t be the last, especially at Celtic, where history and upholding values is of paramount importance and is an easy way to get into the supporters’ good books.

I’ll also maintain what I’ve said in the past - money is not his primary motivation.

Of course, he’ll be on a much heftier salary in London, and that’ll go a long way in securing his family’s future for generations to come, but this was a professional call from Postecoglou.

He openly acknowledged that he is not a Celtic fan, and those who know him have spoken of his ambitions to manage at the highest level.

We have witnessed his ruthless nature when it comes to parting ways with players who do not fit his plans, and he displayed the same ruthlessness in leaving the Hoops for Spurs.

Let’s not forget how he joined Celtic, abruptly departing Yokohama F. Marinos midway through their season without even a sayonara.

It was only two short seasons but the chemistry between Postecoglou and Celtic was undeniable and he gave everything he had in that time. It was a perfect fit.

Celtic fans revere individuals who epitomise the club’s ethos and Postecoglou connected with the support on a deep level. His immigrant background harmonised perfectly with Celtic’s values and he brought an attack-minded brand of football that got everyone off their seats.

He inherited a team that was completely floored after the disastrous 2020/21 campaign, revamped the squad and won five trophies out of six in Scotland, as well as expanding the club’s recruitment horizons. That’s a fantastic return considering the skepticism that surrounded his appointment after the failed bid for Eddie Howe.

Now the Hoops’ hierarchy find themselves on the hunt for another manager. It’s not going to be an easy task and the expressions on the bakes of Dermot Desmond and Peter Lawwell at the cup final told their own story.

There are plenty of good coaches out there, but who will satisfy the fans in replacing Postecoglou?

Charismatic and natural leaders like him are a rarity in today’s football landscape.

Several names have been mentioned, including Brendan Rodgers, David Moyes, John Kennedy, and Jesse Marsch. However, it is doubtful that any of these options hold significant weight.

Moyes has taken West Ham to a European final and might get another year at the Hammers, Marsch flopped at Leipzig and Leeds, and Kennedy could be following the former manager to Spurs.

Regarding Rodgers, his qualities as a coach are irrefutable and his achievements at Parkhead can never be dismissed. But given how he departed in 2019, it’s difficult to envision a scenario where history does not repeat itself.

Certain fans need to take a bite of a reality sandwich and understand that for many players and managers, Celtic are viewed as a stepping stone into the more prestigious leagues.

Not for a second are Spurs a bigger club than Celtic, but the financial allure of the Premier League enables them to attract a higher calibre of talent, and when everything is stripped back, that’s what it all boils down to.

At the time of writing, Manchester City assistant manager Enzo Maresca, who was linked two years ago, is the favourite to take over.

It doesn’t inspire much optimism, especially when his managerial experience extends to 14 games at Parma in Serie B, which he made a complete pig’s ear of and got the sack after six months.

Despite this, Pep Guardiola has said he’ll go on to become an “incredible” manager and Mark Lawwell, Celtic’s head of recruitment and son of the chairman, Peter, is a known admirer.

It’s no shock that the club is looking within the City Group, Postecoglou was sourced from this link and it has previously served Celtic well on the transfer front.

However, I would hope they’re also looking beyond it at the likes of Graham Potter, Kjetil Knutsen, Walid Regragui, and, here’s a curveball, Kieran McKenna, the Fermanagh man who has impressed at Ipswich.

Whoever the next appointment is, he has big shoes to fill, and we’re going to have to get used to this managerial merry-go-round should the success continue. The vultures are always circling.

As for Ange (and this is the final time I will refer to him by his first name), I wish him the best. His stint was brief and beautiful, but far from the legacy that he spoke about building.

He was a good man and a strong character who’ll go down as a very small part of the illustrious Celtic story.